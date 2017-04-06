News By Tag
Tourette Association of America Announces Vice President of Finance and Administration
Sonja Mason-Vidal, MBA, Joins Tourette Association of America as Vice President of Finance and Administration
"We are very excited to welcome Sonja to TAA where she will undoubtedly make an immediate impact," said John Miller, TAA President and CEO. "Bringing Sonja on board is one of several strategic steps we are taking this year to further the growth of the Association and to continue to develop our existing programs and services for those living with or affected by Tourette Syndrome and/or Tic Disorders"
Ms. Mason-Vidal most recently served as Senior Accountant at the National Audubon Society, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to conservation of natural ecosystems. Prior to this, Ms. Mason-Vidal held a variety of senior positions in finance at the American Red Cross of Greater New York, including the Director of Finance, Center of Expertise Lead and Financial Reporting Manager. During her 10-year tenure, she was responsible for the consolidation of six Red Cross Chapters into one centralized financial system. The consolidation included payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, chart of accounts restructuring and banking. Ms. Mason-Vidal holds a BBA in Accounting from Bernard M. Baruch College and MBA in Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.
"I'm honored to work with the premier national organization dedicated to raising Tourette awareness, advancing treatment and research, and providing support to people living with and affected by Tourette Syndrome and related Tic disorders," said Ms. Mason-Vidal. "I am also excited by the continued progress at the organization and look forward to applying my experience to help advance to TAA's mission and contribute to their next phase of growth."
About the Tourette Association of America
Founded in 1972, the Tourette Association of America (http://www.tourette.org/
