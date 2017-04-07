 
News By Tag
* Trap'trella
* Problem
* Union Nightclub
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Trap'trella announces surprise performance by OG Maco this Friday

 
 
Main Flyer
Main Flyer
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This Friday April 14, Union Nightclub will experience a turn-up unlike it's ever seen before with one of the fastest growing cultural party sets. Trap'trella is a new music driven party celebrating the past, present and future of trap music culture from the American South and will be bringing some down-home hospitality to Los Angeles. The party will host artists like Problem, The Real Yung LA, Bounc3 of the R3jectz, Mike Wayne, DJ R-Tistic, Dj L-Double-E, Audio Sesh, and other celebrity guests. Trap'trella is also very proud to announce a surprise performance by Atlanta's own OG Maco; a set you won't want to miss.  Get ready to stomp, twerk and wild out to the sounds of the hottest new trap tracks. Fans of groups and artists like Migos, Desiigner and Rae Sremmurd will want to check this one out.

The event is from 9:00pm-2:00am, guests are encouraged to arrive early as the venue will fill up quickly and you won't want to miss any of the performances. Tickets are $20 for General Admission and can be purchased through Eventbrite traptrella.eventbrite.com. (21+)

If you're looking to up your experience to VIP including a red carpet walk and exclusive access; bottle service and table reservations can me made at http://www.socialaxes.com/bottleservice.html

Contact
Cre8tive Impact
***@cre8tiveimpact.co
End
Source:
Email:***@cre8tiveimpact.co Email Verified
Tags:Trap'trella, Problem, Union Nightclub
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cre8tive Impact PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share