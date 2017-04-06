News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Keller Williams Redlands Agent Named a Top Producer
Real Estate Agent Candace Cantu McGloin Achieves First Quarter Excellence
The first quarter of 2017 was a strong "sellers' market," with lots of real estate dreams coming true! Candace's motto, "Home is Where the Heart is" bore fruit this quarter, with several clients calling her their personal "Dream Maker:"
1. Two clients' dreams of moving into a new-build in a rural Southern California setting were easily and smoothly achieved.
2. Loving the idea of having a national park in their own backyard for easy access to hiking, another family dreamt of living in San Timoteo Canyon. We helped make that dream come true.
3.Yet another family wanted to downsize and move to the Low Desert, where they could enjoy a more carefree lifestyle.
4. Tired of his role as a landlord, another dreamer wanted to sell his rental property. An open house produced a wonderful family who had long wanted to trade renting for home ownership. They didn't think they would be able to buy, but with Candace's expert guidance, they traded tenancy for home ownership!
5. Another new client wanted to sell his long-term rental in Sun Lakes. The perfect buyer made his dreams come true.
Making dreams come true is Candace's favorite part of the job. She believes that, when smiles are shared and dreams come true, those long hours – which often stretch into weeks, are well worth the associated sacrifices. After all, real estate is more than just property. Home is the place where dreams are realized and family memories are made.
When it comes time to list your Redlands home, call Keller Williams Realtor Candace Cantu McGloin is qualified and willing to help home buyers and sellers across Southern California. She specializes in the cities of Redlands, Highland, Yucaipa, Grand Terrace, and Loma Linda but has done transactions both on the buying and selling side throughout Southern California. To learn more about real estate in Redlands or the Inland Empire or to list your home, call Candace directly at (951) 201-2443. http://candacecantumcgloin.kw.com
Contact
Kathy Bowling
Mountain Marketing Group
(909) 213-3304
***@mtnmg.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse