April 2017
Keller Williams Redlands Agent Named a Top Producer

Real Estate Agent Candace Cantu McGloin Achieves First Quarter Excellence
 
 
Candace Cantu McGloin
Candace Cantu McGloin
 
Listed Under

Tag:
Redlands Real Estate, Realtor

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Redlands - California - US

Subject:
Awards

REDLANDS, Calif. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Keller Williams Redlands-based Real Estate Agent Candace Cantu McGloin was named a top producer for the first quarter of 2017 for the most closed sales – both listed and written. The award, itself, is noteworthy. But Candace is satisfied more by the client satisfaction that accompanies each purchase and sale. After all, most buyers and sellers don't care whether the agent they hire is an award-winner, if the person they hire does the job well, ethically, honestly, and without a lot of drama. In fact, some may even worry that top producers could be too busy to help them. But with Candace, those fears are quickly laid to rest, since customer satisfaction is her highest priority.

The first quarter of 2017 was a strong "sellers' market," with lots of real estate dreams coming true! Candace's motto, "Home is Where the Heart is" bore fruit this quarter, with several clients calling her their personal "Dream Maker:"

1.   Two clients' dreams of moving into a new-build in a rural Southern California setting were easily and smoothly achieved.

2.     Loving the idea of having a national park in their own backyard for easy access to hiking, another family dreamt of living in San Timoteo Canyon. We helped make that dream come true.

3.Yet another family wanted to downsize and move to the Low Desert, where they could enjoy a more carefree lifestyle.

4.   Tired of his role as a landlord, another dreamer wanted to sell his rental property.  An open house produced a wonderful family who had long wanted to trade renting for home ownership. They didn't think they would be able to buy, but with Candace's expert guidance, they traded tenancy for home ownership!

5.   Another new client wanted to sell his long-term rental in Sun Lakes. The perfect buyer made his dreams come true.

Making dreams come true is Candace's favorite part of the job. She believes that, when smiles are shared and dreams come true, those long hours – which often stretch into weeks, are well worth the associated sacrifices. After all, real estate is more than just property. Home is the place where dreams are realized and family memories are made.

When it comes time to list your Redlands home, call Keller Williams Realtor Candace Cantu McGloin is qualified and willing to help home buyers and sellers across Southern California. She specializes in the cities of Redlands, Highland, Yucaipa, Grand Terrace, and Loma Linda but has done transactions both on the buying and selling side throughout Southern California. To learn more about real estate in Redlands or the Inland Empire or to list your home, call Candace directly at (951) 201-2443. http://candacecantumcgloin.kw.com

Contact
Kathy Bowling
Mountain Marketing Group
(909) 213-3304
***@mtnmg.net
End
Source:Candace Cantu McGloin
Email:***@mtnmg.net Email Verified
Tags:Redlands Real Estate, Realtor
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Redlands - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
