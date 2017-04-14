News By Tag
TalentRaters Magazine to Expand Emerging Global Talent Network to Smart Televisions
The agreement provides TalentRaters a global platform via VrTuo Interactive smart television networks, which provides hosting to producers of media via a interactive suite of networks.
The magazines new smart television global entertainment network will continue to provide global artists with a means to showcase their talents in music, modeling, comedy and other additional arts including acting.
The new smart television talent showcase will be made available via the Company's new state of the art interactive media platform. The new network can be found through an easy to access free portal in VrTuo Interactive Networks.
The new smart television network will be the host for all forms of entertainment that are typical of the Magazine. This propelling exposure to the magazines following of great artists that stems from approximately 178 Countries around the world.
"We are extremely pleased to announce our new smart television network is to be hosted on VrTuo Interactive. This provides the magazine with a next level global access point for our followers to watch video content from the magazines coverages of our various talented artists around the world." States Joe Bennett, CEO of TalentRaters Magazine.
VrTuo Interactive serves as a host to a consortium of privately owned content networks. TalentRaters will reside in the VrTuo World of Music & Lifestyles. The Company plans to expand the level of engagement of the fans attracted to the network by providing members, and artists interactive media options for optimum viewer/user experiences.
For more information on TalentRaters Magazine Global Network go to www.TalentRaters.com
About VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC
VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC is a proud provider of next generation smart television programming and hosting . The smart television network host is a provider of media intended to provide the new age smart television viewers a more interactive global entertainment experience.
VrTuo Interactive is the innovative leader in the smart television market also providing media rewards to client partners who use the network for positive media influence and mood enhancement.
