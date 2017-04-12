VrTuo Interactive Releases New Advanced Global Travel Booking Engine In GoVrTuo

Spread the Word

-- VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC announced today the Company has released the long anticipated upgraded version to GoVrTuo, the Company's next generation travel search engine.The new discount travel search engine provides global users with an enhanced easy to use website and mobile Application product at no cost to download. The advantaged travel program is providing worldwide travelers access to the lowest guaranteed prices in travel.The newly upgraded travel search engine is also being provided as an add-on feature for members and users of SmartMed Plus+ and VrTuo Interactive Networks. The Company also announced that a donation per user is to be donated to the "Extended Arms Project".The donation is to be awarded through Young Harmony, a non profit organization based in Tennessee that provides food and wellness products throughout communities across the United States to under privileged people."The new travel search engine is powerful to what we wish to provide to the consumers and we are proud to compete with the likes of the major providers in providing true travel advantages to our users unlike any other travel search engine." States Fred Taylor, Director of Networks for VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLCThe new advanced travel search engine is comprised of multiple travel product providers allowing a robust search for the lowest possible prices in travel. The new advantages in travel took approximately twelve months to complete replacing the former beta model released in 2015.The Company also plans to provide next generation interactive traveler attractions via the new upgraded site. These attractions are to use local media performers, song writer experiences in selected markets to provide intimate personal interactive experiences in things to do when traveling.The Company is additionally focused on complimentary attractions marketed via the VrTuo Interactive smart television Networks which are currently available to globalized audiences. SmartMed Plus+ an emerging healthcare advantages program for at home telemedicine, has also adopted the travel search engine to provide its members with the most advanced travel advantage program ever developed.About GoVrTuo: The Company www.GoVrTuo.com provides discount travel options to the general public and to closed circuit member groups throughout the USA and abroad. The travel search engine is a product of VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC and provides users/members with unique travel options at the lowest possible prices.