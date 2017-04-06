News By Tag
Conejo Valley & Miller Family YMCAs Want Kids to "Charge into Summer" During Healthy Kids Day
On Saturday, April 29, the Conejo Valley and Miller Family YMCAs will hold a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active in summer.
YMCA's Healthy Kids Day is celebrated at over 1,600 Ys across the country by over 1.2 million participants. Its goal is to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.
"When a child is healthy, happy motivated, and excited something amazing is inevitably going to result," says Casie Cretal, childcare and camp director at the Conejo Valley YMCA.
"We believe in the potential of all children, and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child's development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer," said Annie Dyess, executive director of both the Conejo Valley and Miller Family YMCAs.
In celebration of YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, the Y offers the following tips to help families develop healthy habits:
• High Five the Fruits and Veggies – Make sure kids get at least five servings a day, the minimum number nutritionists recommend to maintain healthy childhood development. And to keep kids' taste buds evolving, have everyone in the family try at least one bite of a new fruit or vegetable at least once a month.
• Foster an Early and Ongoing Passion for Books – Read to and with your kids. Help children read at every age and every stage of their development.
• Team Up for Athletic Events – Set a family goal of great health by teaming up for community or charity events like races, walks, fun runs and bike rides.
• Volunteer Together – Find a cause that matters to the kids. Open their eyes to a world beyond themselves and the rich rewards that come from making a difference.
• Make sleep a priority – Doctors recommend 10-12 hours of sleep a day for children ages 5-12 and 7-8 hours per night for adults. Sleep plays a critical role in maintaining our healthy immune system, metabolism, mood, memory, learning and other vital functions.
The Conejo Valley & Miller Family YMCA's Healthy Kids Day takes place at the Conejo Valley YMCA branch (4031 Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Summer camp Registration will be open along with the opportunity to experience camp highlights such as archery, swimming, singing, and horseshoes.
Delta Airlines is the national sponsor of Healthy Kids Day. Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams.
For more information, contact the Conejo Valley YMCA at 805-523-7613 or visit http://www.sevymca.org/
About the Southeast Ventura County YMCA
Founded in 1964, the Southeast Ventura County YMCA's mission is to build relationships, impact lives and strengthen our community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The nonprofit charitable organization serves more than 25,000 residents annually of which over 6,000 are provided financial assistance. The Southeast Ventura County YMCA consists of four branches: Triunfo YMCA (serving Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and Oak Park) Conejo Valley YMCA (serving Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and the Santa Rosa Valley), Simi Valley Family YMCA and Miller Family YMCA of Newbury Park. For a schedule of programs, go to http://www.sevymca.org/
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
