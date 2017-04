Milwaukee/NARI Honors Swimming Pool Services With Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award

Waukesha, Wis. company celebrates 50th anniversary with prestigious award honoring creativity and craftsmanship in creating outdoor living space

Swimming Pool Services, creating private paradises since 1967

-- Swimming Pool Services Inc., celebrating a half-century of creating amazing outdoor living spaces in 2017, has won a Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award from the Milwaukee/NARI Home Improvement Council.The award, in the "Landscape Design / Outdoor Living $60,000 and Over" category, recognizes a multi-stage, custom-built project that exemplifies Swimming Pool Services' longstanding commitment to quality and creativity. The Waukesha company is a longtime member of Milwaukee/NARI, which annually holds the Wisconsin Remodeler Award (WRA) competition for all its members.Swimming Pool Services firmly adheres to Milwaukee/NARI's high professional and ethical standards."This Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award is a direct reflection of our amazing pool and spa professionals, who continually focus on creating unique, enjoyable experiences for our customers," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Pool Services. "This project posed many unique challenges. Our talented team not only met, but exceeded the customer's expectations for what was possible to fulfill their goals and dreams."The award-winning project was completed in Delafield. The homeowners had a fiberglass pool that was failing, and were unhappy with the overall appearance and functionality of their outdoor recreation area.Swimming Pool Services ( http://swimmingpoolservices.com/ designs.html ) transformed the backyard into a fresh, welcoming space via precise planning and careful craftsmanship. The old pool was replaced with a new vinyl-liner pool. Retaining walls were rebuilt around the patio area, which was spruced up with a new fire pit and barbecue island. An unused area under an existing deck was converted into new living space, with a seating area and wet bar."We were thrilled to help our customers achieve their vision of an ideal outdoor living and relaxation space at their home," Thompson said. "The family will enjoy this area for years to come, which is our primary goal with every project we undertake."Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services ( http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/ contact-us.html ) has helped thousands of homeowners throughout southeastern Wisconsin create the aquatic lifestyles of their dreams. Its highly-trained staff designs and builds custom pools, spas and outdoor living areas, and provides service and supplies for customers to keep their facilities operating smoothly. Fun, relaxation and togetherness are the ultimate – and desired - results.More information is available by calling (262) 544-5500 or visiting www.swimmingpoolservices.com.