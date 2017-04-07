News By Tag
Milwaukee/NARI Honors Swimming Pool Services With Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award
Waukesha, Wis. company celebrates 50th anniversary with prestigious award honoring creativity and craftsmanship in creating outdoor living space
The award, in the "Landscape Design / Outdoor Living $60,000 and Over" category, recognizes a multi-stage, custom-built project that exemplifies Swimming Pool Services' longstanding commitment to quality and creativity. The Waukesha company is a longtime member of Milwaukee/NARI, which annually holds the Wisconsin Remodeler Award (WRA) competition for all its members.
Swimming Pool Services firmly adheres to Milwaukee/NARI's high professional and ethical standards.
"This Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award is a direct reflection of our amazing pool and spa professionals, who continually focus on creating unique, enjoyable experiences for our customers," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Pool Services. "This project posed many unique challenges. Our talented team not only met, but exceeded the customer's expectations for what was possible to fulfill their goals and dreams."
The award-winning project was completed in Delafield. The homeowners had a fiberglass pool that was failing, and were unhappy with the overall appearance and functionality of their outdoor recreation area.
Swimming Pool Services (http://swimmingpoolservices.com/
"We were thrilled to help our customers achieve their vision of an ideal outdoor living and relaxation space at their home," Thompson said. "The family will enjoy this area for years to come, which is our primary goal with every project we undertake."
Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services (http://www.swimmingpoolservices.com/
More information is available by calling (262) 544-5500 or visiting www.swimmingpoolservices.com.
Contact
Swimming Pool Services
262-544-5500
***@swimmingpoolservices.com
