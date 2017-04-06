 
April 2017
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Brimstone Doral as a New Platinum Member

DORAL, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Brimstone Doral as a platinum Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Brimstone Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Brimstone Doral!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Brimstone Doral

Brimstone Restaurant Group has stayed true to its core with their unique, from scratch cooking on a live-fire grill, and theyʼre taking a page from the most influential mixologists in the world by using only handmade simple-syrups, fresh herbs and whole-fruit juices at our cocktail-centric bar.  In their kitchen, they still use all-natural ingredients, fresh from local proprietors and give their masterful chefs free-reign to create inspiring new flavors exclusive for your table.  This casuallychic spot in the middle of CityPlace Doral is the perfect retreat for your next business lunch, family dinner, or simply a fun night out with great friends.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Brimstone Doral

melissas@yeswearemad.com
http://brimstonedoral.com/

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@aol.com
