18th Annual YMCA National Day of Prayer Breakfast Set for May 4 in Thousand Oaks
Rob McCoy, pastor at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel in Newbury Park and a Thousand Oaks City Council member, is the keynote speaker.
McCoy's will focus his talk on "Unity in Our Community," a particularly timely message. "The YMCA prayer breakfast is inclusive and ecumenical and is vital for all our citizens to gain a greater understanding of each other," says McCoy. "We may have ideological differences but we need not to be divided. We are designed for relationship and we must endeavor to unity. We are living on God's earth, breathing God's air and drinking God's water. God desires that we get along."
"The Southeast Ventura County YMCA prayer breakfast has grown to become one of the largest in Ventura County," says Janice Wise, YMCA development director. "A group of dedicated volunteers work hard each year to create a wonderful, uplifting event that is truly a blessing to those who attend and to our community as a whole." The breakfast draws about 400 people annually.
Mary Olson, general manager at KCLU-FM, will be the master of ceremonies and the Oaks Christian Boys Choir will perform.
Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more details, contact Janice Wise at the YMCA, 805-497-3081, ext. 102, jwise@sevymca.org or go to http://www.sevymca.org/
