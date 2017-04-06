News By Tag
3W Infra Migrates IaaS Infrastructure to New Data Center in Amsterdam to Support Customer Growth
3W Infra has migrated its IaaS infrastructure including dedicated servers and network infrastructure to a new data hall within Switch Datacenters' Amsterdam-based data center complex, Switch AMS1. This new data center features a highly energy-efficient data center design through the use of indirect adiabatic cooling technology and hot aisle containment (calculated pPUE = 1.04). Its efficiency and highly redundant 2N power configuration would cater to the uptime needs of customers with demanding applications including enterprises, cloud providers, gaming companies, and financials.
Designed for flexibility and scalability, this new data center hall in Switch AMS1 offers an extended capacity of about 400 data center racks and enables 3W Infra to offer companies considerable growth perspective. Its scalable power modules starting at 5 Ampere per cabinet up to 25 Ampere for high-density requirements (scalable steps of Ampere) are aimed at a wide range of customer types - from startups to enterprises and companies with demanding applications.
3W Infra expects to complete its phased data center infrastructure migration at the end of April 2017.
ISO 27001, 100% Uptime Guarantee
"The 2N power configuration gives 3W Infra customers a robust 100% uptime guarantee instead of the 99,999% we had before," said Roy Premchand, Managing Director of 3W Infra. "The easy-scalable power modules available onsite allow our clients to grow their power infrastructure in a cost-efficient way. They can start with 5 Ampere and grow their infrastructure with 5 Ampere each time they need to add more power for their equipment."
"Power, cabling, security…really all data center infrastructure included in this newly built data hall is very robust," added Mr. Premchand. "The robustness and high security features will help us meet ISO 27001 requirements, as we're currently aiming to achieve ISO/IEC 27001 certification for Information Security Management."
OCP Specifications
The newly commissioned data hall in Amsterdam, Switch AMS1, is one of the first colocation data centers in Europe that's suitable for Open Rack Systems based on OCP principles. The Open Compute Project (OCP) originates with Facebook, while companies like Intel and Microsoft joined the OCP in an early stage. A variety of industry giants joined the OCP later on, including Google, Cisco, IBM, NetApp, Lenovo, Ericsson, and AT&T. It means that Switch AMS1 is a modern premises well suited for housing OCP-specified equipment based on open standards. Its infrastructural efficiency would also be a good fit for 3W Infra's 'pure-play' IaaS business regarding the delivery of traditional, highly customized dedicated server technology, colocation services and IP Transit.
Fast Growing Company
The announcement follows the news that 3W Infra published the results of its latest server count. 3W Infra now has 4,000 dedicated servers under management, 1,000 more than half a year ago. Although quite a young company (founded in 2014), 3W Infra has been able to show significant growth in the second half of 2016.
3W Infra's jump-start growth would be triggered by the company's 'pure-play' IaaS hosting approach where cloud delivery is left to customers. 3W Infra's high-volume transit-only network with global reach, and its ability to deliver highly customized IT infrastructures are also part of 3W Infra's success in growing at such a fast pace, according to Mr. Premchand.
"We expect to continue our exponential growth rate, as we have quite some large sales opportunities in our sales pipeline," added Mr. Premchand. "A variety of potential customers has shown interest in the new data hall already, companies with extensive and complex infrastructures I must say, but they were waiting until we have finished our migration processes."
About 3W Infra
Founded in 2014 by some Internet and hosting industry veterans, 3W Infra is a 'pure-play' Infrastructure-
As a fast-growing company aiming for sustainable growth, 3W Infra serves a dynamic array of different customer types with a variety of needs. The company has a significant amount of colocation customers and 4,000 dedicated servers under management, while its global network now exceeds 160 Gigabit/sec (Gbps) of available bandwidth. 3W Infra's customer base includes some of the largest Internet, broadcasting and cloud services companies in Europe and beyond.
To learn more about 3W Infra, visit: www.3winfra.com
