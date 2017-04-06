Country(s)
Shore Builders Young Professionals Host Millennial Home Buying Event
According to Matt Amato, Chairperson of the Young Professionals Committee for the SBACNJ, "Our #FirstTimeHomeBuyer event is geared toward first time home buyers and millennials who are interested in learning more about the home buying process. We will have speakers from all areas of the real estate industry, including a realtor, mortgage representative, home builder, attorney, and credit specialist. This event will provide young home buyers most everything they will need to learn about buying a home into one fun, informative evening."
Matt will be moderating the event and speakers for the evening include: Gloria Siciliano, Broker-Owner of RE/MAX Gateway and President of the Monmouth County Association of Realtors; James Pittenger, Pittenger Builders; Adam Lepore, Citizens Bank; Tara Carver, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla; and Jose Rodriguez, Clean Slate Credit Solutions. Each professional brings to the table their experience and advice for first time home buyers so that they can make a home purchase with knowledge and confidence. Amato continues, "With the spring real estate market in full swing, we wanted to offer a program to our area that will help to educate and inform first time homebuyers, as well as introduce ourselves to the communities we serve. We are looking forward to helping other millennials find, and purchase, their first home."
The Young Professionals Committee would like to thank the following sponsors of the event, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, Dynamic Engineering, Pirch, MonGroup Properties, Shire Realty, and Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC.
