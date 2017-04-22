 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Iowa
* Sioux City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sioux City
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Baseball in Northwest Iowa

Local author Joan Wendl Thomas will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Baseball in Northwest Iowa
Baseball in Northwest Iowa
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Local History
Iowa
Sioux City

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Sioux City - Iowa - US

Subject:
Events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Baseball in Northwest Iowa

Local author Joan Wendl Thomas will be available to sign copies of book

While new railroad tracks cut through Northwestern Iowa in the mid-19th century, hardy pioneers cultivated the fertile soil, and the burgeoning sport of baseball took root and flourished. An integral element of the developing culture, it promoted community pride. Eight Northwestern Iowa towns supported professional teams by 1912, the first being Sioux City in 1888. Over time, that city's clubs produced hall-of-fame shortstop Dave Bancroft and initiated the still-existing American League. Homegrown talent from an abundance of professional, semiprofessional, and amateur clubs throughout the area's 19 counties yielded 38 major-league players before 1960 and more since.

Highlights from book include:

·         In addition to Sioux City, minor league teams sponsored by Estherville, Emmetsburg, Fort Dodge, Le Mars, Primghar, Rock Rapids and Sheldon are described.

·         Photos and stories of Negro League stars, including now-Hall-of-Famers Hilton Smith and Satchel Paige, competing in games in places like Rock Valley, are included.

·         Photos, maps and descriptions of former and still-existing historic baseball parks, such as Bancroft Memorial Park, enhance the captivating history related in the book.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

4400 Sergeant Road, Unit 550

Sioux City, IA 51106

When:  Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Local History, Iowa, Sioux City
Industry:Publishing
Location:Sioux City - Iowa - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share