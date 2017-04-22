 
News By Tag
* State History
* Kansas
* Topeka
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Topeka
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Frontier Kansas Jails

Local author Gerald J. Bayens will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Frontier Kansas Jails
Frontier Kansas Jails
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
State History
Kansas
Topeka

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Topeka - Kansas - US

Subject:
Events

TOPEKA, Kan. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Frontier Kansas Jails

Local author Gerald J. Bayens will be available to sign copies of book

Gunslingers, gamblers and outlaws vastly outnumbered sheriffs and marshals in the cattle towns of the Kansas frontier. Famous lawmen, such as Charlie Bassett, Wild Bill Hickok and Tom Smith, kept the peace by sheer force of personality and the integrity of the local lockup. The story of the state's settlement can be tracked in the fascinating development of these bastions of prairie justice. Makeshift jails of earlier times were replaced by limestone, brick and concrete structures with iron cells and elaborate locking systems. From the squirrel cage of Wichita to the iron jail of Lawrence City, tour these early Kansas prisons with author Gerald Bayens.

About the Author:

Gerald J. Bayens, PhD, is the associate dean of the School of Applied Studies and professor of criminal justice at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Dr. Bayens is the author of numerous research articles, government reports and books. He is the recipient of the 1993 Washburn Alumni Fellows Award and the 2014 A. Roy Meyers Excellence in Research Award.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

6130 SW 17th Street

Topeka, KS 66615

When:  Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share