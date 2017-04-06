 
Early Childhood Education Teachers Honored at Apple Blossom Awards Luncheon

 
 
Niccole Howard, Myra Shapiro
Niccole Howard, Myra Shapiro
 
NAPLES, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Apple Blossom Awards Luncheon, held on April 1, 2017 at the Vineyards Country Club, recognized and celebrated early childhood teachers and professionals who educate, care and inspire the children of Collier County.  About 130 attendees, the majority of whom were early childhood educators, attended.  This year was the first year that Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR), a Collier County based nonprofit organization which operates four early childhood education centers and provides training for early learning professionals, conducted the event.  The Naples Alliance for Children (NAFC) which dissolved last year, were the originators of the annual event, which has been held for 20 years.

Yamila Jach from A Step Up Early Childhood Development Center, won as CCCR Teacher of the Year; Dignorah Ledo Diaz of Fun Time Academy was named Preschool Teacher of the Year; and Amanda Martinez of The Guadalupe Center  received Infant/Toddler Teacher of the Year award. A special award, the Myra Shapiro Early Childhood Leadership Award, was presented to Myra Shapiro who was recognized for her lifetime achievements and as leader of the Naples Alliance for Children for 20 years.

The keynote speaker, Vance Aloupis, CEO of the Children's Movement of Florida, addressed the topic, "The state of early learning and why we need to build a movement for children in Florida."  Aloupis applauded the teachers and said that they each deserve recognition for their contributions in helping to develop a strong foundation for lifetime learning in young children.

Niccole Howard, Executive Director of Collier Child Care Resources said, "CCCR considers it a privilege to continue NAFC's Apple Blossom Awards. These annual awards underscore the importance of  each and every one of our early childhood education teachers and the far-reaching, positive influence they have in shaping young children's minds and attitudes toward learning and getting along in the world."

About CCCR:

Collier Child Care Resources (CCCR) is a non-profit organization that focuses on the education and care of children ages birth to five years.  At CCCR, the mission is to provide high quality early childhood care, education and resources to children, families and early learning professionals in Collier County. While CCCR serves approximately 300 children in four programs annually, many are at-risk and come from lower-income working families. The programs' educational approach, the Reggio Emilia philosophy of education, recognizes the uniqueness of each child. With local area offices since 1991, CCCR is known for the centers it operates and the professional development services and training it offers to early learning professionals.  To learn more about Collier Child Care Resources visit www.collierchildcare.org or call 239-643-3908.

Dianne Reed
