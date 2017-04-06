News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Women United Flagler Team Up with Pure Hearts Rescue
The event drew a large crowd and proceeds from the event will go to benefit both organizations. Break-Awayz at the Beach Restaurant donated 15% of food purchases from the event to the event.
The event raised awareness for women, children, and puppy organizations in Flagler County.
Eighteen local businesses donated raffle baskets to raise proceeds for the event. More than $400 has already been collected.
Approximately 70 people were in attendance. Attendees enjoyed an Easter egg hunt on the beach and the opportunity to play with puppies from Pure Hearts Rescue. Volunteers from Kohl's Associates in Action and Girlfriends Connected Inc. supported the event.
"I'm really impressed with the turnout and support we received for a first-time event -- Ashley Whisenant and her committee did an excellent job," said Our Women United Flagler President, Maureen Walsh. "I'm always pleasantly surprised at how gracious the people and businesses in our community are. We couldn't do what we do and help so many people in need without their support."
The Women United of Flagler is an affinity group of the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties. The group is committed to serving women and children by distributing grants to qualifying organizations. If you are interested in finding out more about membership or how you or your business can get involved, visit the Women United Flagler Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
# # #
The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 48 programs from 29 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit the web-site www.UnitedWayVFC.org or call (386-253-0563)
Contact
Cynthia Endara / Resource Development Manager
United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties
***@uwvfc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse