April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Robert Spohrer, senior partner at Spohrer & Dodd, has been named a 2017 Lawyer of the Year

The designation was decided by a vote of his peers in The Best Lawyers in America©
 
 
Bob Spohrer
Bob Spohrer
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Robert Spohrer, senior partner in the law firm of Spohrer & Dodd, was named the Best Lawyers® 2017 Medical Malpractice Law-Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" in Jacksonville. Spohrer is among 33 Jacksonville attorneys who were chosen for the Lawyer of the Year designation by a vote of their peers in The Best Lawyers in America©, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

In addition to being chosen for the Lawyer of the Year designation, Spohrer was also named in the Best Lawyers® list for aviation law and personal injury litigation for plaintiffs.

Attorneys are nominated for Best Lawyers and Lawyer of the Year by their peers and inclusion is determined through exhaustive peer reviews. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be included in the list. Best Lawyers has provided the annual referral guide for more than 30 years and has proven to be a leading benchmark of the very best legal counsel in the country. The guide assists those in need of legal services to identify the best qualified attorneys to represent them. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About Spohrer & Dodd

Spohrer & Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff.  Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake.  Their team of board certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles.  For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Source:Spohrer & Dodd
