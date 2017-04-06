News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ICP DAS USA Releases Its New Member of tSH-700 Series Family
The Baud Rate Conversion function allows different baud rates and data formats to be sent among master and slave devices. Modbus RTU/ASCII Conversion allows for a single Modbus RTU master device to communicate with Modbus RTU/ASCII slave devices through different protocols, baud rates, and formats. It is very compact, and equipped with removable terminal block connectors for easy wiring.
The tSH-725i can also be powered over Ethernet, which complies with true IEEE 802.3af-compliant (Class 1) standard. This module is designed for low power consumption, allowing it to be cost and energy efficient. It is great for the use office lighting control application. By connecting uplink and downlink serial ports to the module, the lighting can be controlled by using a Master controller (TPD/HMI) in different locations.
To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit our website at http://www.icpdas-
Media Contact
ICP DAS USA
sales@icpdas-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse