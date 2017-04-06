News By Tag
Dr. Raj Kakar of Dallas Sleep Among D Magazine's Best Doctors of 2017
Collin County Doctor Voted Best in Sleep Medicine for Seventh Consecutive Year
D Magazine -- one of the most trusted publications in the Dallas area, and an indispensable guide to newcomers and natives alike, publishes the Best Doctors in Collin County and Best Doctors in Dallas lists each year. Inclusion on the list is determined when D asks area physicians of all specialties:
Dr. Kakar has dedicated his career to helping his patients and strives to advocate each day for the importance of sleep health's central role in overall health and well-being. He founded Dallas Sleep in 2006 to help people affected by snoring, sleep problems, or daytime fatigue get the best sleep health treatment available, always tailored to their individual needs. He holds board certifications in both Internal and Sleep Medicine and pursues clinical sleep research to explore new innovations in patient care. Accolades like this one, especially for seven consecutive years, bring a sense of both honor and humility. In response, Dr. Kakar had this to say:
"It's always an honor to receive the D Magazine Best Doctors award. To be recognized by your peers as a leader in our health care community is very encouraging and appreciated"
Dr. Kakar's listing in the D Magazine Best Doctors of Collin County Directory can be found here: http://directory.dmagazine.com/
