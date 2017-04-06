 
News By Tag
* Sleep Medecine
* Health Care
* Best Doctor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Dr. Raj Kakar of Dallas Sleep Among D Magazine's Best Doctors of 2017

Collin County Doctor Voted Best in Sleep Medicine for Seventh Consecutive Year
 
 
D mag best in 2017
D mag best in 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sleep Medecine
* Health Care
* Best Doctor

Industry:
* Medical

Location:
* Plano - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

PLANO, Texas - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Raj Kakar, M.D., M.P.H., is honored to have been voted one of Collin County's Best Doctors in Sleep Medicine for D Magazine's annual list in 2017. His inclusion on this year's list of trusted physicians marks the seventh consecutive year his commitment to sleep health in north Texas has been recognized in D. Please join us in congratulating him in this accomplishment.

D Magazine -- one of the most trusted publications in the Dallas area, and an indispensable guide to newcomers and natives alike, publishes the Best Doctors in Collin County and Best Doctors in Dallas lists each year. Inclusion on the list is determined when D asks area physicians of all specialties: "Which area doctors would you trust with the care of a loved one?" Participants can choose up to three of their talented peers for each category before a third-party firm tallies the votes.

Dr. Kakar has dedicated his career to helping his patients and strives to advocate each day for the importance of sleep health's central role in overall health and well-being. He founded Dallas Sleep in 2006 to help people affected by snoring, sleep problems, or daytime fatigue get the best sleep health treatment available, always tailored to their individual needs. He holds board certifications in both Internal and Sleep Medicine and pursues clinical sleep research to explore new innovations in patient care. Accolades like this one, especially for seven consecutive years, bring a sense of both honor and humility. In response, Dr. Kakar had this to say:

"It's always an honor to receive the D Magazine Best Doctors award.  To be recognized by your peers as a leader in our health care community is very encouraging and appreciated"

Dr. Kakar's listing in the D Magazine Best Doctors of Collin County Directory can be found here: http://directory.dmagazine.com/doctors/Raj-Kakar-MD/57543

Contact
Jenica Haldeman
***@dallas-sleep.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dallas-sleep.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share