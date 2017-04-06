News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Seeks Volunteers for 3rd Annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands
Earth-friendly Nonprofit Partners with Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources to Host Education and Engagement Event on April 29 at Bromolow Creek & Wetlands
"Through Great Gwinnett Wetlands, we hope to promote awareness of the wetlands that act as sponges, collecting excess water and storing it to help prevent flooding from our local streams, rivers and lakes," said Program Manager, Sumner Gann. "We also hope to create a sense of ownership and collective responsibility among our citizens. It's vital that we all work together to protect and maintain these wetlands and precious water sources like the Chattahoochee River, Yellow River and Lake Lanier. After all, if we don't do it… who will? During last year's Great Gwinnett Wetlands, hundreds of volunteers removed 2,900 pounds of trash and 4,800 pounds of invading plants. This year, we're hoping those numbers will go down as a sign that people are littering less and our efforts are paying off. With Water Professionals Appreciation Day coming up on May 1, I can think of no better way to say 'thank you' to the awesome men and women whose job it is to care for our waterways than by bringing our neighbors together for a very successful event."
Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29, the event will provide plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning, stewardship and beautification of the wetland. As a thank you for their participation, all volunteers will receive a specially designed t-shirt to commemorate the program. Parking for the event will be available at Aviation Institute of Maintenance located at 2025 Satellite Pointe in Duluth. Interested individuals are asked to register online at www.gwinnettcb.org.
About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse