Georgia's Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Seeks Volunteers for 3rd Annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands

Earth-friendly Nonprofit Partners with Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources to Host Education and Engagement Event on April 29 at Bromolow Creek & Wetlands
 
 
A Couple of Volunteers are all Smiles during Great Gwinnett Wetlands 2016
A Couple of Volunteers are all Smiles during Great Gwinnett Wetlands 2016
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's ongoing mission to educate and engage citizens to play an active role in the stewardship of the local environment, the eco-focused nonprofit is making plans to host its Third Annual Great Gwinnett Wetlands on Saturday, April 29. Through a partnership with Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the earth-friendly event focuses on a key wetland in the county. During the day, volunteers will learn why wetlands are so important, while being inspired to maintain their well-being by picking up litter, monitoring the water and surrounding ecosystem, and removing invasive plants that could potentially threaten the health of the wetland.

"Through Great Gwinnett Wetlands, we hope to promote awareness of the wetlands that act as sponges, collecting excess water and storing it to help prevent flooding from our local streams, rivers and lakes," said Program Manager, Sumner Gann. "We also hope to create a sense of ownership and collective responsibility among our citizens. It's vital that we all work together to protect and maintain these wetlands and precious water sources like the Chattahoochee River, Yellow River and Lake Lanier. After all, if we don't do it… who will? During last year's Great Gwinnett Wetlands, hundreds of volunteers removed 2,900 pounds of trash and 4,800 pounds of invading plants. This year, we're hoping those numbers will go down as a sign that people are littering less and our efforts are paying off. With Water Professionals Appreciation Day coming up on May 1, I can think of no better way to say 'thank you' to the awesome men and women whose job it is to care for our waterways than by bringing our neighbors together for a very successful event."

Held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29, the event will provide plenty of opportunities for hands-on learning, stewardship and beautification of the wetland. As a thank you for their participation, all volunteers will receive a specially designed t-shirt to commemorate the program. Parking for the event will be available at Aviation Institute of Maintenance located at 2025 Satellite Pointe in Duluth. Interested individuals are asked to register online at www.gwinnettcb.org.

About Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful:  Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Services, Inc. (GCB) is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization. It boasts an expansive community-based network dedicated to finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues through individual action. The organization is guided by a Citizens Advisory Board that represents all sectors of the Gwinnett County community. A nationally recognized leader in creating cleaner, greener and more livable communities throughout Gwinnett, GCB involves more than 100,000 volunteers annually to clean and restore public places, recycle more, protect watersheds and develop the next generation of environmental stewards. To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, please visit www.GwinnettCB.org.

Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Source:Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful
Email:***@outofhermindfreelance.com Email Verified
Tags:Gwinnett Clean Beautiful, Great Gwinnett Wetlands, Volunteer Georgia
Industry:Environment
Location:Lawrenceville - Georgia - United States
