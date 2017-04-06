News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Barnegat Bay, NJ
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Louis Cilento has been serving clients in the financial services industry for 30 years.
His goal is to provide each individual or business client with a comprehensive approach to pre-retirement and retirement planning; and to accomplish these goals utilizing products and services designed to guarantee absolutely no loss of principle.
Lou interacts with the community through educational workshops and seminars as well as individual consultations. His workshops cover a variety of topics such as:
Social Security Benefit Options, Living a Tax Free Retirement, Safe Money Principles of Retirement Planning, and A Guide to 401k Rollovers
Regardless of which of these areas Lou is working within, the goals are always the same. Namely-- safety, guaranteed income, minimization of taxes and growth. He also performs business surveys to uncover Specialized Tax Incentives that many businesses are unaware of or may overlook.
Lou is very involved in his church and participates in several faith based organizations. He is also involved in a variety of community based organizations and charities. Lou is a lifelong resident of Toms River where he currently resides with his wife of 35 years, Lillian. They have 3 children who also live in New Jersey.
AFEA is thrilled to have Louis join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse