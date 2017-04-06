News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Walnut Creek, CA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Ted Lum has been working with retirees, families, and business professionals for over 40 years. He has held various levels of management positions, as well as corporate positions with a major insurance company. Ted is currently working as an Independent Financial Consultant and owns his own brokerage company to assist his clients. He has helped thousands of clients with their retirement planning, IRA's, SEP IRA's, 401(k), 403(b), qualified pension plans and Social Security planning strategies.
He graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Risk and Insurance. He went on to obtain his designation as a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant from the American College in Bryn Mawr, PA, and his Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor designation from the College of Financial Planning in Denver, CO.
Ted spends a lot of his time in civic and business organizations and associations in Northern California. He and his family reside in Contra Costa County.
AFEA is thrilled to have Ted join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
