Industry News





April 2017
April 2017
1211109876

Digital Resource Celebrates The Grand Opening for Their New 3,000 sq ft Location

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since it's founding in 2014 by digital marketing expert Shay Berman, Digital Resource has been exponentially growing nonstop to become one of the best and most reputable internet marketing agencies in South Florida. Now, on April 20th, 2017, Digital Resource will hit another major milestone with the Grand Opening Celebration of their new 3,000 square foot office in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach.

Digital Resource's new expansion is just what this internet marketing powerhouse needs to handle their rapid company growth, which shows no signs of slowing down. They will kick off the celebrations on Thursday evening with an Open Bar Networking Hour from 5:30-7:00 pm. But the party doesn't end there! Festivities will keep going with a Rooftop Afterparty at the nearby Banko Cantina. If you are interested in attending this event and expanding your network, make sure to RSVP today. However, if you can't make it, don't worry, there will be livestreaming all of the fun on Facebook Live.

Internet Marketing Company is Expanding Into a New Office

About Digital Resource: Digital Resource is a Florida based internet marketing agency and West Palm Beach SEO company that provides social media marketing, SEO, website design, Facebook advertising, Google advertising, directory listing submission and management, blogging, video content creation, LiveChat, and many other internet marketing services. Their clients are businesses looking to increase their online visibility, drive more leads, and convert more of those leads into sales and recurring customers. Contact Digital Resource's team of internet marketing experts to learn how their winning solutions and experience can help your business achieve ultimate success in the digital world today!

http://www.yourdigitalresource.com | Advanced SEO | Social Media | Websites | Internet Ads | Consulting
Digital Resource's Grand Opening Celebration is sponsored by Bank of America Practice Solutions.
Source:
Email:***@yourdigitalresource.com Email Verified
Phone:5614292585
