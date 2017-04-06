 
AmpliVox Provides Sound Support for NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships

AmpliVox hailer system brings clear sound amplification to national indoor track championship meet.
 
 
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- AmpliVox Sound Systems was a proud sponsor of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) 2017 Indoor Track & Field National Championships, held March 2-4 at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. The NAIA is a governing body of small sports programs, providing college athletics opportunities for over 60,000 students every year.

"AmpliVox is happy to partner with the NAIA again this year," noted Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "NAIA brings the power of intercollegiate competition to students at smaller schools throughout the nation. We admire the association's emphasis on building character through athletics, especially through its Champions of Character program"

The championship competitions were held in ETSU's David E. Walker Track in Gentry Field. To ensure that all participants and audience members could clearly hear the officiating announcements, AmpliVox provided the SW662 Deluxe Wireless Quad Horn Half-Mile Hailer Kit to support the meet's public address needs. This powerful, portable system effortlessly projects messages with great clarity, even in large arenas with noisy crowds.

For more information about AmpliVox portable sound system products for athletic events and other applications, visit Ampli.com.

About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years.  AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new integrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message.  AmpliVox recently was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values.  AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.

