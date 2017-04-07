 
Syrian rock band Sideffects announce new single "Wait for the Captain"

"Wait for the Captain" is the second single from the album "Emperors for the Day"
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Sideffects will be releasing their new single "Wait for the Captain" on April 18th. The new single is the second release from the band's forthcoming album "Emperors for the Day". Produced by Alex Kayal, "Wait for the Captain" features a catchy hook, expert guitar rhythms under the rich lead and backing vocals, and driving drum riffs throughout.

"Wait for the Captain" will be available on iTunes (+Apple music), Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, and Pandora. The date for the full album release of "Emperors for the Day" will be announced later this year.

"Emperors for the Day" is an album that almost wasn't. Sideffects, the heavy alternative rock band behind the album was founded in 2010 in Syria. Just one short year later, a civil war would break out in the country. The band stayed together and played shows until 2013, until the members of the band were forced to flee the country for their safety. Passion for making music led the members of Sideffects to finish their album using internet software to record remotely.


About Sideffects

Alternative rock band Sideffects has never let geography get in the way of making music. The group was originally formed in Latakia, Syria in 2010. Inspired by groups like Avenged Sevenfold, Alter Bridge, Velvet Revolver, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sideffects played shows throughout 2011 and 2012. Current political upheaval drove the current members of the group, Ayman M. (vocals), Ritz (lead guitar), Alex Kayal (rhythm guitar), and Sayed A. Metwally (bass), to different sides of the planet. Thanks to the internet, this distance hasn't kept them from making music, they've been collaborating remotely, which has allowed them to continue collaborating with musicians all over the world, including musicians from Latakia. For updates on future releases, follow Sideffects on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sideffects.band/).

Soundcloud Audio Snippet: https://soundcloud.com/sideffects-band/wait-for-the-capta...

