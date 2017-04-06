News By Tag
STEM For Kids Ranked a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine
Next career move: Bring the world of science, engineering and computing to children with a STEM For Kids Franchise
"There was an impressive number of new franchise concepts vying for a ranking this year," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "These companies are already getting attention in the franchise world for their innovative products and services, marketing methods, and technologies."
"We set out to create a brand that makes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) fun and real for children. It is great to see our innovative franchise system getting recognized as a vanguard children's educational franchise", says Moni Singh, Founder and CEO of STEM For Kids. "Professionals looking to make a career change, retirees wanting a fulfilling second career, teachers and millennials desiring to augment income and get better control on their future are all stepping in to be the torch bearers of energy and excitement for STEM in their communities. We look forward to welcoming you into our franchise network."
Entrepreneur's 2017 Top New Franchises ranking was determined using the company's Franchise 500 formula, which is a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. STEM For Kids' position on the ranking shows that it is already off to a strong start on its franchising journey.
To view STEM For Kids in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/
STEM For Kids® provides the broadest array of engineering, computer programming and advanced manufacturing programs for children in grades preK-8 through summer camps, afterschool programs and workshops in and outside schools. Founded by a recognized business leader in STEM, Moni Singh, the Raleigh North Carolina based company has now expanded from its roots in the Triangle to multiple territories across the USA and outside.
The global expansion is continuing at a healthy pace through franchising of the renowned STEM For Kids business system and innovative curricula. The STEM For Kids brand is generating significant national and international interest and has made into various "Best of " lists including Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Trends, Franchise 500, The Vangaurd List, Startup Magazine's Companies Ready to Make you the Boss and Franchise Gator's Franchise 100 lists.
National and international franchise opportunities are available.
Business owners can start with as low as $20,000. Entrepreneurs with a passion to impact their community through education can learn more and apply at the STEM For Kids website, https://www.stemforkids.net/
For media inquiries contact as follows:
STEM For Kids corporate office at franchisor@stemforkids.net
