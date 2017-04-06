News By Tag
Rategain Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With Smile Pms Co. Ltd
ateGain, a leader in Revenue Management Solutions and Smile PMS Co. Ltd, a renowned Vietnamese leader in Property Management Solution for Hotels and Resorts are delighted to announce their strategic partnership.
Both the companies have joined hands to provide a seamlessly integrated solution to their current and perpective clients. Along with cutting edge technology solutions, Smile PMS Co. Ltd and RateGain together will now be able to offer their customers a high-quality local training, support, and service.
Excited about this partnership, Mr. Hoang Trong Thien, Vice Director, Smile PMS, said, "We are really pleased to bring to hotels in Vietnam an advanced technology solution, offering a 360° integrated platform. RateGain is a leader in the revenue management solutions. Their online distribution solution is the best choice in the international market. Hence, this strategic agreement aims to offer the best in the market"
Further, talking about this news Ms. Preeti Bakshi, Associate Vice President, Sales, RateGain said, "We are happy about this partnership. With this, we will offer customers an innovative technology platform to improve performance in terms of Revenue and Profit through distribution."
About Smile PMS Co. Ltd:
SMILE PMS Co., Ltd is a renowned Vietnamese leader in Total Management Solution for Hotels and Resorts. Established in 2002, they currently have three branch offices (two in Vietnam and one in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia). SMILE PMS Co., Ltd specializes in developing a Total Solution for Hotel Management by experienced and enthusiastic teams. Not only has SMILE inherited the advantages of famous hotel management software, but SMILE also applies the latest technology. SMILE is considered as the best software that is being used by many 4 & 5 star hotels and resorts in Vietnam and several countries across the globe.
About RateGain Technologies:
Founded in 2004, RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. RateGain's flagship single technology platform to manage revenue, reputation and distribution is a one-stop shop for hotels to increase revenue and profitability. With continued innovation and excellence in customer focus, we are proud to serve over 12,000 clients and numerous industry partners.
Visit:- https://rategain.com/
Contact
5th Floor, GYS Global Tower B, Sector 125,
Noida- 201303, UP, India
arpit.srivastava@
