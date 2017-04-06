Jefferson's Ferry Celebrates An Employee of the Month's U.S. Citizenship

Jefferson's Ferry

Media Contact

Kathleen Caputi

kcaputi@epoch5.com Kathleen Caputi

End

-- So far, 2017 has been a very good year for Jefferson's Ferry housekeeping employee Agustin Carrasco. Augie, as he's known to the residents and his Jefferson's Ferry co-workers, was named Employee of the Month for January. Then, more recently, Augie became a naturalized United States citizen. Augie has worked for Jefferson's Ferry, a Life Plan Community, since he first came to the United States from the Dominican Republic 5 years ago.Several days after Augie was sworn in as an American citizen, Jefferson's Ferry management and the housekeeping department surprised Augie with a luncheon held in his honor, celebrating both his Employee of the Month recognition and his newly minted citizenship.The festive luncheon celebration included an all-American meal of hotdogs, fried chicken, potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw, topped off with a red, white and blue trio of desserts (cherry, apple and blueberry pie). The dining room was festooned with flags and balloons, and Augie was presented with a USA shirt and an Employee of the Month plaque."We're very proud of Augie and what he's accomplished as a member of our team," said Director of Housekeeping Patti Gallagher. "His work ethic, along with the respect and care he shows to the residents and his co-workers are nothing short of exemplary," Jefferson's Ferry President and CEO Robert E. Caulfield added.Jefferson's Ferry is a nonprofit Life Plan community for active adults age 62 and above, with cottages, apartments, assisted living, and a quality health care center all on one site. Located in South Setauket, a vibrant community along Long Island's north shore, Jefferson's Ferry is surrounded by various attractions, shopping, beaches, theaters, and a world-renowned university. Jefferson's Ferry offers exceptional living and amenities, including restaurants, fitness center, indoor pool, computer center, library, recreational areas, gardens, and gazebos. A mix of cultural excursions, civic activities, and a community of residents who participate in shaping Jefferson's Ferry's future, ensures a spirited and engaged lifestyle.Jefferson Ferry employee Agustin (Augie) Carrasco (holding plaque) was recently honored for exemplary service with an Employee of the Month Award and congratulated on becoming a naturalized United States citizen. His colleagues at Jefferson's Ferry, A Life Plan Community, held a festive luncheon for Augie. Photographed with Augie (from left) are Jefferson's Ferry President and CEO Robert E. Caulfield, Director of Housekeeping Patti Gallagher, and Vice President of Hospitality Services Chris Adamo.