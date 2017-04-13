 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Brad Domenico Arranges Financing for Vacant Historic Newark Ironbound Station Plaza

Borrower to Implement Capital Improvements Restoring Interiors and Facade to Original Plans
 
 
NEWARK, N.J. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Brad Domenico of Progress Capital Advisors arranged a $2,550,000 acquisition/renovation loan for a 22,500 SF mixed-use office and retail building known as the 'Old Ironbound Station Plaza'.  Located directly across from Newark Penn Station, the historic two story limestone building features oversized windows spanning the length of the building with two floors of office space, premium ground level retail and 8 off street parking spaces in the heart of Newark's Central Business District.  The borrower plans to occupy a portion of the first floor and the entire second floor, thus adding an owner-occupied element to this transaction.  A national retailer will be sourced for the remaining first floor.  The loan includes the following negotiated terms:


10 Year Term
4.25% Fixed for 5 Years
18 Months Interest Only
Limited Recourse
25 Year Amortization


"Properties in the Downtown Newark CBD are in demand.  Capital improvements to the waterfront are creating new destinations for shopping, entertainment and events.  This is spurring the regentrification of other mixed-use retail and housing projects and the gradual improvement to the local economy.  Newark is exploding and commercial real estate owners are taking notice," mentioned Domenico.

Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans.  With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple - #thatsPROGRESS!

Visit http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com for more information.

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7327206313
matt@progressnj.com
Source:
Email:***@progressnj.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
