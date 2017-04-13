News By Tag
Brad Domenico Arranges Financing for Vacant Historic Newark Ironbound Station Plaza
Borrower to Implement Capital Improvements Restoring Interiors and Facade to Original Plans
• 10 Year Term
• 4.25% Fixed for 5 Years
• 18 Months Interest Only
• Limited Recourse
• 25 Year Amortization
"Properties in the Downtown Newark CBD are in demand. Capital improvements to the waterfront are creating new destinations for shopping, entertainment and events. This is spurring the regentrification of other mixed-use retail and housing projects and the gradual improvement to the local economy. Newark is exploding and commercial real estate owners are taking notice," mentioned Domenico.
Progress Capital Advisors loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table … plain and simple - #thatsPROGRESS!
Visit http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com for more information.
