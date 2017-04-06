News By Tag
2017 CRE Intercollegiate Case Study Competition Winner Chosen during NAIOP NJ Chapter Meeting
Local Officials, Developers Judge Student Entries from Rutgers, Monmouth, Lehigh and Villanova
Teams from Rutgers University, Monmouth University, Lehigh University and Villanova University took on the challenge of reimagining the former home of the Roebling Company in Trenton in pursuit of a $5,000 prize.
The industrial complex, which includes seven historical buildings and is located in proximity to the NJ Transit River Line (light rail) in the state capital, was established as the site of John Roebling's wire rope manufacturing company in 1848. Competition site sponsor, Greater Trenton, in coordination with the NJ Schools Development Authority, provided the students with access to the site for study purposes.
"This property has great historical significance to the City of Trenton and the nation," said Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson, noting that Roebling produced the steel cables that support iconic structures including the Brooklyn Bridge, the George Washington Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge. "This site offers a great opportunity for repurposing and revitalization, and I'm really excited to see how these students' innovative design ideas will inspire us as our city advances toward a new economic future."
Serving as judges for the competition were Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio (D-Mercer), Trenton Director of Housing & Economic Development Diana Rogers (on behalf of Mayor Jackson), Andrew Merin of Cushman & Wakefield, George Sowa of Greater Trenton, and Peter Kasabach, NJ Future. Submissions were evaluated on four criteria: financial feasibility, design excellence, client goals and sustainability.
The winning team of Tyler Bausinger, Kiera McCloy, Austin Neri, Katelyn Tufariello and Joseph Vilotti from Villanova presented a mixed-use project, The WireWorks at C.O.I.L. (Community-Oriented, Inspired Living). The design maintained the historical integrity of the site while repositioning it as a live/work/play destination. In addition to retail, restaurants, office and multifamily space, the walkable community complex included a brewery, coffee roastery, movie theater and artist colony as well as a daycare center, museum and collaborative office space. A rooftop garden urban farming initiative was one example of the ways in which the project was sustainable from both an environmental and financial standpoint.
"We are committed to educating students about the real-world process of meeting the needs of our communities, and engaging industrial professionals and municipal leaders to promote an exchange of fresh ideas and focused perspectives,"
To view the student presentations, photos and additional information about the competition, please visit www.naiopnj.org/
