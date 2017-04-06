 
News By Tag
* CREICS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edison
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


2017 CRE Intercollegiate Case Study Competition Winner Chosen during NAIOP NJ Chapter Meeting

Local Officials, Developers Judge Student Entries from Rutgers, Monmouth, Lehigh and Villanova
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* CREICS

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Edison - New Jersey - US

EDISON, N.J. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Students from four area universities offered their vision of the future as NAIOP New Jersey presented its 2017 CRE Intercollegiate Case Study Competition (CREICS). The commercial real estate development association announced the winner of the competition during its April 5 chapter meeting, held at the Pines Manor in Edison.

Teams from Rutgers University, Monmouth University, Lehigh University and Villanova University took on the challenge of reimagining the former home of the Roebling Company in Trenton in pursuit of a $5,000 prize.

The industrial complex, which includes seven historical buildings and is located in proximity to the NJ Transit River Line (light rail) in the state capital, was established as the site of John Roebling's wire rope manufacturing company in 1848. Competition site sponsor, Greater Trenton, in coordination with the NJ Schools Development Authority, provided the students with access to the site for study purposes.

"This property has great historical significance to the City of Trenton and the nation," said Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson, noting that Roebling produced the steel cables that support iconic structures including the Brooklyn Bridge, the George Washington Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge. "This site offers a great opportunity for repurposing and revitalization, and I'm really excited to see how these students' innovative design ideas will inspire us as our city advances toward a new economic future."

Serving as judges for the competition were Assemblywoman Elizabeth Muoio (D-Mercer), Trenton Director of Housing & Economic Development Diana Rogers (on behalf of Mayor Jackson), Andrew Merin of Cushman & Wakefield, George Sowa of Greater Trenton, and Peter Kasabach, NJ Future. Submissions were evaluated on four criteria: financial feasibility, design excellence, client goals and sustainability.

The winning team of Tyler Bausinger, Kiera McCloy, Austin Neri, Katelyn Tufariello and Joseph Vilotti from Villanova presented a mixed-use project, The WireWorks at C.O.I.L. (Community-Oriented, Inspired Living). The design maintained the historical integrity of the site while repositioning it as a live/work/play destination. In addition to retail, restaurants, office and multifamily space, the walkable community complex included a brewery, coffee roastery, movie theater and artist colony as well as a daycare center, museum and collaborative office space. A rooftop garden urban farming initiative was one example of the ways in which the project was sustainable from both an environmental and financial standpoint.

"We are committed to educating students about the real-world process of meeting the needs of our communities, and engaging industrial professionals and municipal leaders to promote an exchange of fresh ideas and focused perspectives," said NAIOP NJ president Dave Gibbons. "We congratulate all of the student teams for doing an outstanding job of understanding Trenton's rich history and the potential opportunities it offers for businesses and residents."

To view the student presentations, photos and additional information about the competition, please visit www.naiopnj.org/CREICS-Competition
End
Source:NAIOP
Email:***@caryl.com Email Verified
Tags:CREICS
Industry:Education
Location:Edison - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Caryl Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share