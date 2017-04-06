Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed April 26th, 2017

Super talented husband and wife duo Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen will be guests on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.