News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed April 26th, 2017
Super talented husband and wife duo Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen will be guests on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
Sven-Ole Thorsen is an actor, stuntman, bodybuilder, karate champ, strongman, author and was awarded both the Danish and World strongest man. He is the actor who is credited with being in more Arnold Schwarzenegger films than anyone else, as he was a life long friend.
Sven-Ole Thorsen has worked on over 160 film/tv productions, including Predator, the Conan films, Twins, Baywatch, Captain Power, Hunt For Red October, Gladiator, Mallrats, Running Man, The Sum Of All Fears, Total Recall and Lethal Weapon 1 & 3.
Sven's autobiography came out in Denmark in 2007 called "Strong Man In Hollywood," which was very well recieved and will be available in English worldwide later this year.
Sven is married to the incredibly beautiful and talented Birgitta Sunding Thorsen. Talented in many areas, Birgitta is a chef, care nurse, author and was schooled as a talent manager, casting director and producer.
Known as Queen B, Birgitta is an Ex-Scandinavian runway model, and ran an agency in Denmark. She is the owner of a talent management company, a production company, a publishing company and a catering business.
This powerhouse couple are so incredible you are going to love our conversation with them.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Birgitta and Sven-Ole Thorsen and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Birgitta and Sven-Ole Thorsen live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Birgitta S. Thorsen on Twitter @BsThorsen
Follow Sven-Ole Thorsen on Twitter @SOleThorsen
The official website for Daniel Alexander may be found at http://www.dalexanderonline.com
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida
http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey
http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.iheart.com/
http://www.audioboom.com/
http://www.soundcloud.com/
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
https://www.spreaker.com/
https://plus.google.com/
http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse