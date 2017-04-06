 
News By Tag
* Jimmy Star Show
* Dr Jimmy Star
* Sven-Ole Thorsen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wed April 26th, 2017

Super talented husband and wife duo Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen will be guests on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday April 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Birgitta & Sven-Ole Thorsen on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jimmy Star Show
* Dr Jimmy Star
* Sven-Ole Thorsen

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Birgitta and Sven-Ole Thorsen will be featured guests on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss their careers and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Sven-Ole Thorsen is an actor, stuntman, bodybuilder, karate champ, strongman, author and was awarded both the Danish and World strongest man. He is the actor who is credited with being in more Arnold Schwarzenegger films than anyone else, as he was a life long friend.

Sven-Ole Thorsen has worked on over 160 film/tv productions, including Predator, the Conan films, Twins, Baywatch, Captain Power, Hunt For Red October, Gladiator, Mallrats, Running Man, The Sum Of All Fears, Total Recall and Lethal Weapon 1 & 3.

Sven's autobiography came out in Denmark in 2007 called "Strong Man In Hollywood," which was very well recieved and will be available in English worldwide later this year.

Sven is married to the incredibly beautiful and talented Birgitta Sunding Thorsen. Talented in many areas, Birgitta is a chef, care nurse, author and was schooled as a talent manager, casting director and producer.

Known as Queen B, Birgitta is an Ex-Scandinavian runway model, and ran an agency in Denmark. She is the owner of a talent management company, a production company, a publishing company and a catering business.

This powerhouse couple are so incredible you are going to love our conversation with them.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Birgitta and Sven-Ole Thorsen and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with them about their career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Birgitta and Sven-Ole Thorsen live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday April 26th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Birgitta S. Thorsen on Twitter @BsThorsen

Follow Sven-Ole Thorsen on Twitter @SOleThorsen

The official website for Daniel Alexander may be found at http://www.dalexanderonline.com

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Jimmy Star Show, Dr Jimmy Star, Sven-Ole Thorsen
Industry:Movies
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share