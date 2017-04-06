Centennial Announces Key Leadership Additions in Leasing and Finance Executives Steven M. Weiss and Temple Weiss Join Centennial Leadership Team DALLAS - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Centennial Real Estate Company, a national owner and operator of regional malls and community shopping centers, announced the addition of leasing veteran Steven M. Weiss to its executive team as senior executive vice president real estate, and Temple Weiss as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer.



"The addition of Steven and Temple is instrumental in the development and continued growth of our company," said Steven Levin, Centennial founder and chief executive officer. "Along with accomplished careers in their respective areas, they bring a forward-thinking approach that will be critical to our success in today's changing retail landscape. Both individuals share our vision to adopt innovative ideas, while embracing the community by localizing the retail experience. We are excited to welcome Steven and Temple to the Centennial family."



In his new role, Steven Weiss will lead the overall real estate and tenanting strategy for the Centennial portfolio, including permanent and specialty leasing.



Steven brings 32 years of leasing experience to Centennial. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of leasing for General Growth Properties, where he was responsible for all aspects of permanent leasing for the Central and East Region of the GGP portfolio. Prior to GGP, Steven was co-founder and principal of The North Shore Properties Group and held senior level positions at Urban Retail Properties and Equity Properties and Development Company. Mr. Weiss holds a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree from the University of Illinois.



Temple Weiss, Centennial's new senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, will oversee accounting, finance, tax, risk management, legal, human resources, information technology and investor relations.



Temple brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from both the public and private sectors to Centennial. Most recently he served as managing director of 3E Advisory Services, a boutique consulting and investment firm. Previously, Temple was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of CEC Entertainment, the parent company of family dining leader Chuck E. Cheese's. Before CEC Entertainment, he held CFO roles with various other private equity-backed portfolio companies, notably among them executive vice president and chief financial officer of LQ Management, the parent company of hotel chain La Quinta Inns & Suites, a Blackstone Real Estate holding. Mr. Weiss holds a BBA from Baylor University and a MHM from the University of Houston.



Key management promotions at Centennial also announced.



Centennial has also announced several changes within its leadership structure to position the company for continued growth:



-Jim Davis has been promoted to executive vice president, national leasing, overseeing national leasing efforts across the Centennial portfolio



-Mark Thorsen will assume an expanded role as senior executive vice president, asset management, leading operations and marketing of all malls and shopping centers;



-Oliver Robinson, executive vice president, will take on a new role as executive vice president, development & construction;



-Andrew Galvin, chief investment officer, has been promoted to executive vice president and will continue to oversee Centennial portfolio acquisition efforts.



About Centennial Real Estate Company



Centennial Real Estate Company specializes in the investment, development, management and operations of retail properties, including community shopping centers, enclosed malls and urban mixed-use. Founded in 1997, Centennial is deeply rooted in retail and focuses on revitalizing assets to create a dynamic community-focused shopping, dining and entertainment experience. For more information, visit



