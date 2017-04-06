Youtube Sensation Lisa Heller, National Artist Krigare, and International Artist Sophie Serafino close out Shawnee Riverfest VI, Art Contest Announced

 

Youtube Sensation Lisa Heller, National Artist Krigare and International Artist Sophie Serafino close out Shawnee Riverfest VI Roster, as the Official Art Contest is Announced
 
1 2
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Youtube Sensation Lisa Heller, National Artist Krigare and International Artist Sophie Serafino close out Shawnee Riverfest VI, as the Official Art Contest Announced

Youtube Sensation, Lisa Heller rounds out Shawnee Riverfest VI, as she brings the message of hope through her hit single "Hope".  Lisa wrote and recorded  "Hope" in LA in January of 2016.  Lisa's neighbor who has a child with Down Syndrome, heard and saw the accompanying video for "Hope", and began to cry.  It was the comments of "so relatable and so inspirational" by her neighbor, that made her realize this was more than just music in the song.  Heller went on to take "Hope" to children with terminal illnesses in her community, playing the song at hospitals and homes.  As her music video attracted more views, the message became more universal.  "Hope" went on to go viral, and accumulate more than 1.6 Million Youtube Views, and trended number one in Five Countries.  " I am really looking forward to being a part of Shawnee Riverfest this year. It means so much to me to support Pocono Alliance because they are dedicated to empowering people to improve their lives. My music conveys similar messages of empowerment." says Artist Lisa Heller.

Another National Artist is Krigare.   Her name is Swedish for 'Warrior", and is set to launch her new look, sound and direction during this year's Shawnee Riverfest VI Concert benefiting Pocono Alliance.  Krigare, formerly known as Kennedy Noel, was diagnosed with 2 forms of cancer by the time she was just 16.  It was after a year of treatment, that she decided to change her name, and sound to where she felt she is now.   "I am so excited to be playing Shawnee Riverfest for the very first time! This festival is helping so many great causes, and it also gives me the opportunity to tell my story about surviving two types of cancers. Events like this, that give back to the community and encourage others, are my absolute favorite to be a part of because; these kinds of events have personally affected my own life. So, I love it when I get the opportunity to give back. This is going to be such a great show!" – says Krigare.

International Artist Sophie Serafino, whose credits include work with Josh Groban, The Veronica's, and more is also thrilled to support and perform at this year's event. "We are so excited to be a part of this great event, as a part of our upcoming tour, and proud to support such an important organization that does so much for its surrounding communities".  "Twelve International, National, and Local Acts were chosen out of a pool of over 225 acts that wanted to perform at this year's Shawnee Riverfest.  This allowed us to select a high quality and a very diverse musical roster." says Event Organizer and Founder Gil Coronado of CILA llc Management.  Michael Tukeva, Executive Director of Pocono Alliance, adds, "Shawnee Riverfest provides the opportunity to experience amazing International, National and Local artists as they come together to support our community through this 8-hour, family-friendly, free concert. Pocono Alliance is blessed to be a part of the event and encourages the community to come out for a day of fun, encouragement and hope."

Shawnee Riverfest VI, is a free family friendly event, starting with a Pre-Party on Saturday July 8th at Sycamore Grille, sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank.  The talent arrives into the Delaware Water Gap earlier that day for rehearsal, and then head over to the Sycamore for an informal evening photos, music, 50/50, and impromptu performances and collaborations. There is no admission fee to this event, but donations are accepted, and Sycamore Grille donates a percentage of the bar back to Shawnee Riverfest. Then on Sunday July 9th, the main event takes place at the Historic Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. 12 act from around the world gather to support our community for an afternoon of music, entertainment, and family fun.  There will be food vendors, auction items, live music, bouncy houses, outdoor photo booth and much more.  This year's acts include: Robin Smith, Krigare, Wyland, Wild Planes, Fusia Dance Co., This Frontier Needs Heroes, Lisa Heller, DJ Ruby, Hailey LaBar, Kendall Phillips, NIK, Sophie Serafino, The Shawnee Playhouse cast of "Annie, Jr.", and Clubhouse.

In addition to the large roster of artists, there is the Official Art Contest.  It is the opportunity for the art community to support and express their work with art that highlights the mission of Shawnee Riverfest.  There are 2 categories: Student category Grade 6 -12th, and then the General Public Category.  The most original and creative works will be selected, and have their work placed on T-Shirts and Tote Bags, and receive special recognition on stage during the concert.  We wanted to empower students and the art community at large, that they can impact and support this event through their talent and art.

Shawnee Riverfest VI, is sponsored by Wells Fargo, Pocono 96.7, Price Chopper, ESSA Bank and Trust, Sherman Theater, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, CILA llc Management, Amerihealth Northeast, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate – Wilkins and Associates, Rockin' Photobooth, Hop Til U Drop.  For all the latest information on Shawnee Riverfest visit www.shawneeriverfest.com.

Who:  General Public and Press

What: Shawnee Riverfest Artist Announced along with Art Contest

Where: Shawnee Riverfest Pre-Party , Shawnee Riverfest Concert

         Sycamore Grille          ,Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

92 Main St, Delaware Water Gap PA 18327, 100 Shawnee Inn Dr, Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA 18356

When:  Saturday July 8th 7:30-11:00 pm, Sunday July 9th 11:30 am- 7:30 pm

Admission: Pre Party Free, Concert Free

Art Contest:  April 11th – June 1st, 2017 Submission Fee: Free For Official Art Contest Rules visit shawneeriverfest.com

Press request and Interviews: Contact Gil Coronado 201-753-0093 gcoronado.cila@gmail.com

