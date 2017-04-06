News By Tag
TalentBurst, Inc. Acquires IBA Software Technologies, Inc, Strengthens Discount Retail Services solu
Headquartered near Boston and established in 1975, IBA has a 40-year track record of proven success in technical staffing and has become a trusted partner for Fortune 500 clients seeking highly skilled professionals. A rising number of major corporations struggling to meet their hiring needs with quality candidates are now turning to outsourced services solutions such as IBA. The acquisition will expand TalentBurst's leading Information Technology staffing services platform to the discount retail industry and enhance its continued growth trajectory.
"We have seen some exciting growth and adding a company like IBA to our platform makes us that much more competitive. IBA has a long and impressive track record, and we are looking forward to seeing the success of this new venture play out for everyone involved" said TalentBurst CEO Brad Talwar. "This is a very exciting time for everyone under the TalentBurst umbrella as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."
Joe Clerico, Founder of IBA commented, "Combining with TalentBurst is a big win for our customers and our employees, and will accelerate growth for all parties involved. Being able to tap into the financial and recruiting resources that TalentBurst has to offer will be a game changer."
G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to TalentBurst, Inc. on the transaction. "G2 was a great partner, they worked to quickly understand what was important to each of the stakeholders involved so the right deal structure could be put in place" added Brad.
About TalentBurst
TalentBurst is a leading provider of contract Information Technology, Engineering, SaaS, Bio-Pharma, Accounting & Finance, Marketing, Utility and Compliance staffing solutions to over 80 Fortune 1000 corporations. TalentBurst has branch locations in Boston, San Francisco, Miami, Milwaukee and international offices in Toronto, Canada, and Gurgaon, India. Through the Payroll division the firm provides Employer Of Record (EOR), high hazard and 1099 payroll compliance solutions, currently supporting customers in US, Canada, UK, India, Chile and Singapore. Visit www.talentburst.com for more information.
About IBA Software
Established in 1975, IBA Software Technologies has been providing technical staff augmentation, consulting, and systems integration services to Fortune 500 companies with a major focus on Retail store, warehouse and Internet based businesses. IBA provides local, regional, and national clients with consulting services ranging from on-site, short-term, long-term, and permanent staff augmentation to special projects and off-site systems development. IBA also offers e-Commerce and e-Business support services.
About G2 Capital Advisors
G2 Capital Advisors provides investment banking, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors. G2 has been fortunate to have been mandated on over 140 engagements since inception across our core sectors in both uptrend growth and downtrend situations.
For more information, visit www.g2cap.com.
