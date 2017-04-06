News By Tag
Axalta Takes a Quantum Leap with New AcquireTM Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer
Updated Tool Integrates Seamlessly into Acquire Color System Designed to Boost Body Shop Productivity
"Our customers' business needs drive our innovation,"
The reengineered Acquire Quantum EFX is almost half the size of its predecessor to enable comfortable, one-handed operation and access to hard-to-reach places. Its aperture is smaller by 20% for improved accuracy on curved surfaces and it includes a top-mounted touchscreen that is calibrated for high visibility even in bright outdoor light. The unit comes with a "smart cradle" for convenient charging and direct connection to a PC, without the need to plug in or remove cables, which can cause unnecessary wear. The Acquire Quantum EFX is also Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to transfer data directly to ColorNet.
Axalta's Acquire Color System also includes its unique online ColorProof application that renders spectrophotometer readings on a user's computer screen for a full visual comparison of the vehicle and its closest available paint formula. With near specular, face and side tone visualizations and flake and color values, ColorProof gives users precise onscreen color proofing in seconds and practically eliminates the need for physical color chips.
Acquire Quantum EFX is now available through Axalta's distribution partners.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Heidi Stilwell
***@axaltacs.com
