 
News By Tag
* Body Shop
* Powder Coating
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glen Mills
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Axalta Takes a Quantum Leap with New AcquireTM Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer

Updated Tool Integrates Seamlessly into Acquire Color System Designed to Boost Body Shop Productivity
 
 
AcquireTM Quantum EFX
AcquireTM Quantum EFX
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Body Shop
Powder Coating
Technology

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

GLEN MILLS, Pa. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, introduces its fifth-generation spectrophotometer, the AcquireTMQuantum EFX, which packs innovative technology into a lighter, faster, and highly accurate unit that is capable of reading metallic, pearl and effect colors, and more.  Combined with Axalta's ColorNet® color formula retrieval software, the Acquire Quantum EFX integrates seamlessly into the Acquire Color System, a color retrieval system for automotive repair designed to improve productivity and efficiency of collision repair body shops.

"Our customers' business needs drive our innovation," said Mike Carr, Axalta President-North America.  "The Aquire Color system, comprised of the next generation Acquire Quantum EFX and ColorNet is designed for faster and more accurate color retrieval as well as more efficient color match in order to boost shop productivity and profitability."

The reengineered Acquire Quantum EFX is almost half the size of its predecessor to enable comfortable, one-handed operation and access to hard-to-reach places. Its aperture is smaller by 20% for improved accuracy on curved surfaces and it includes a top-mounted touchscreen that is calibrated for high visibility even in bright outdoor light. The unit comes with a "smart cradle" for convenient charging and direct connection to a PC, without the need to plug in or remove cables, which can cause unnecessary wear. The Acquire Quantum EFX is also Wi-Fi enabled, allowing users to transfer data directly to ColorNet.

Axalta's Acquire Color System also includes its unique online ColorProof application that renders spectrophotometer readings on a user's computer screen for a full visual comparison of the vehicle and its closest available paint formula. With near specular, face and side tone visualizations and flake and color values, ColorProof gives users precise onscreen color proofing in seconds and practically eliminates the need for physical color chips.

Acquire Quantum EFX is now available through Axalta's distribution partners.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Heidi Stilwell
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings North America
Email:***@axaltacs.com Email Verified
Tags:Body Shop, Powder Coating, Technology
Industry:Automotive
Location:Glen Mills - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share