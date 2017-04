Nonprofit Consulting Firm Announces Capacity-Building Webinars

The INS Group

Media Contact

Gail Zoppo

919-266-3072

***@theinsgroup.com Gail Zoppo919-266-3072

End

-- Want to design more effective strategic plans? Work collaboratively across sectors? Raise more funds via your board? The INS Group – an 8(a)-certified consulting firm dedicated to increasing the capacity of government agencies, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions nationwide – will share innovative solutions to help organizations accomplish their 2017 goals through several 60-minute webinars beginning May 10. Using interactive WebEx technology, each live online session will be facilitated by The INS Group President and Founder Ruth Peebles.In addition to participating in these capacity-building webinars, registrants will receive unlimited online access to a link of the recorded webinar, the PowerPoint presentation from the session, and the opportunity to ask questions after each session. The following webinars can be purchased individually for $30.: Wednesday, May 10, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ETA well-designed strategic plan provides organizational direction, helps to set priorities, assists with budgeting and resource allocation, and improves overall organizational effectiveness, accountability, and decision-making. This webinar provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step strategic planning process that can be used by any nonprofit.: Wednesday, August 16, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ETCollective Impact is an innovative and structured approach to making collaboration work across government, business, philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and citizens to achieve significant and lasting social change. This session will help participants understand key components for establishing a Collective Impact Model, develop strategies for identifying partners, determine how to define the problem and make the case for change, and more.: Wednesday, November 8, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ETCritical changes in the economic environment require that organizations and their leaders approach work differently in order to build capacity and ensure sustainability. This webinar will focus on the roles that your board members need to play in fundraising, including donor cultivation, the case for support, making "the ask," and stewardship.Those wishing to attend should register here ( http://theinsgroup.com/ ins-webinar- series/ ).Ms. Peebles offers 30 years of hands-on experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, organizational development, and project management. She is the creator of several successful instructional workshops, an instructor for the Duke University Certificate Program in Nonprofit Management, and a former adjunct instructor for the Master of Public Administration Program at North Carolina State University. Ms. Peebles currently serves on the Wake County Affiliate Board of the North Carolina Community Foundation and North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness Board. She is a founding member of the Next Generation of African American Philanthropists giving circle. For more, please visit http://www.theinsgroup.com/aboutus/the-group.The INS Group is an 8(a)-certified consulting firm based in Raleigh, NC, that's dedicated to creating innovative solutions for government agencies, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions nationwide to build their capacity and sustain their programs and services. The INS Group is committed to giving organizations a competitive edge by assessing and addressing each client's individual needs. The INS Group achieves real results, taking clients to the next level by providing comprehensive, practical tools and superior organizational-development services in the areas of strategic planning, organizational assessments, fund development planning, board development, board training on fundraising, grant writing and research, project development, resource development audits, executive coaching and marketing communications. Learn more by visiting http://www.theinsgroup.com Please connect with The INS Group via social media on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheINSGrp), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/INSGrp?ref=hl), LinkedIn, and Google (https://plus.google.com/u/0/102210385318224847078/posts)+.