Nonprofit Consulting Firm Announces Capacity-Building Webinars
In addition to participating in these capacity-building webinars, registrants will receive unlimited online access to a link of the recorded webinar, the PowerPoint presentation from the session, and the opportunity to ask questions after each session. The following webinars can be purchased individually for $30.
► Ready, Set, Prioritize: The Fundamentals of Effective Strategic Planning: Wednesday, May 10, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET
A well-designed strategic plan provides organizational direction, helps to set priorities, assists with budgeting and resource allocation, and improves overall organizational effectiveness, accountability, and decision-making. This webinar provides an easy-to-follow, step-by-step strategic planning process that can be used by any nonprofit.
► Collective Impact – An Innovative Approach for Community Building: Wednesday, August 16, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET
Collective Impact is an innovative and structured approach to making collaboration work across government, business, philanthropy, nonprofit organizations and citizens to achieve significant and lasting social change. This session will help participants understand key components for establishing a Collective Impact Model, develop strategies for identifying partners, determine how to define the problem and make the case for change, and more.
► Unleash the "Inner Fundraiser" in Your Board of Directors: Wednesday, November 8, from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET
Critical changes in the economic environment require that organizations and their leaders approach work differently in order to build capacity and ensure sustainability. This webinar will focus on the roles that your board members need to play in fundraising, including donor cultivation, the case for support, making "the ask," and stewardship.
About Ruth Peebles
Ms. Peebles offers 30 years of hands-on experience in nonprofit management, fundraising, organizational development, and project management. She is the creator of several successful instructional workshops, an instructor for the Duke University Certificate Program in Nonprofit Management, and a former adjunct instructor for the Master of Public Administration Program at North Carolina State University. Ms. Peebles currently serves on the Wake County Affiliate Board of the North Carolina Community Foundation and North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness Board. She is a founding member of the Next Generation of African American Philanthropists giving circle. For more, please visit http://www.theinsgroup.com/
About The INS Group
The INS Group is an 8(a)-certified consulting firm based in Raleigh, NC, that's dedicated to creating innovative solutions for government agencies, nonprofits, and faith-based institutions nationwide to build their capacity and sustain their programs and services. The INS Group is committed to giving organizations a competitive edge by assessing and addressing each client's individual needs. The INS Group achieves real results, taking clients to the next level by providing comprehensive, practical tools and superior organizational-
