Culture Shifting Weekend in Silicon Valley: Building Bridges Not Walls, Leveraging Diversity and Partnerships to Drive Innovation & Growth

Business advisor and growth strategist Andrea Hoffman, CEO of management consulting firm Culture Shift Labs, is hosting over 200 senior executives and leaders of color in Silicon Valley to advance strategies for inclusion, and to discuss the future of innovation, technology and social impact. The third annual invitation-only Culture Shifting: A Weekend of Innovation, Technology & Social Impact will be held on April 21-23 in venues throughout Silicon Valley.