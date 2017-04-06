 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Orlando
* Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Lake Nona Area Expert & REALTOR Zahide Wallace Expands Customer Care Team

 
 
Joanne Nazaire, Customer Care Manager
Joanne Nazaire, Customer Care Manager
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Orlando
Florida

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

ORLANDO, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the addition of Joanne Nazaire to the Lake Nona area-based real estate company.

Trailblazing into the role of Customer Care Manager, Joanne has honed her leadership skills by excelling in hands-on retail management roles since 2012. Passionate and naturally driven, she understands how to bring solutions to a problem and spark joy in potentially stressful situations.

Highly dedicated to offering constant communication to customers, Joanne says she "understands that buying or selling a house is a huge accomplishment for the families we serve. Being a Customer Care Manager means that I not only get to experience this milestone with our customers, but I have the privilege of helping provide it."

CEO Zahide Wallace recruited Joanne due to her strong track record of demonstrating a helpful spirit. "During my first interactions with Joanne, I was impressed by her willingness to go the extra mile and her commitment to following up. At The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group, we are dedicated to giving each of our customers personalized attention every step of the way. I am proud to welcome Joanne to the team," Zahide says.

Outside of work, Joanne is an active member of Grace Bible Church of Central Florida where she serves as the Productions Chair of the Theater Arts Ministry and The Bridge College and Young Adult Ministry. Having taken some college courses in Theatre, Joanne will be resuming her post-secondary coursework at the Valencia College Lake Nona Campus in Fall 2017.

To reach Joanne, email VIP@MyHouseOrlando.com or call (407) 384-0479.

About The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group

Based in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group understands that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it's a life-changing experience. That's why the team of highly-seasoned real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all of its customers. The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group takes great pride in the relationships it builds and always works relentlessly on behalf of its clients to help them achieve their real estate goals. For more information, visit: http://www.MyHouseOrlando.com

Contact
Joanne Nazaire
(407) 384-0479
***@myhouseorlando.com
End
Source:The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group
Email:***@myhouseorlando.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Orlando, Florida
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share