Lake Nona Area Expert & REALTOR Zahide Wallace Expands Customer Care Team
Trailblazing into the role of Customer Care Manager, Joanne has honed her leadership skills by excelling in hands-on retail management roles since 2012. Passionate and naturally driven, she understands how to bring solutions to a problem and spark joy in potentially stressful situations.
Highly dedicated to offering constant communication to customers, Joanne says she "understands that buying or selling a house is a huge accomplishment for the families we serve. Being a Customer Care Manager means that I not only get to experience this milestone with our customers, but I have the privilege of helping provide it."
CEO Zahide Wallace recruited Joanne due to her strong track record of demonstrating a helpful spirit. "During my first interactions with Joanne, I was impressed by her willingness to go the extra mile and her commitment to following up. At The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group, we are dedicated to giving each of our customers personalized attention every step of the way. I am proud to welcome Joanne to the team," Zahide says.
Outside of work, Joanne is an active member of Grace Bible Church of Central Florida where she serves as the Productions Chair of the Theater Arts Ministry and The Bridge College and Young Adult Ministry. Having taken some college courses in Theatre, Joanne will be resuming her post-secondary coursework at the Valencia College Lake Nona Campus in Fall 2017.
To reach Joanne, email VIP@MyHouseOrlando.com or call (407) 384-0479.
About The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group
Based in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, The Zahide Wallace Real Estate Group understands that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction:
Contact
Joanne Nazaire
(407) 384-0479
***@myhouseorlando.com
End
