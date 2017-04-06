News By Tag
Contemporary art will headline Shannon's biannual American & European Fine Art Auction on May 4th
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will host a biannual American & European Fine Art Auction on Thursday, May 4th at 6 pm Eastern time, in their gallery at 354 Woodmont Road in Milford, Connecticut, as well as online at www.Invaluable.com.
The Calder is a remarkable gouache titled Fleurs d'Ete, dated 1968, a notable year for the artist; he exhibited similar works on paper at Gallery Maeght in Paris and Perls Gallery in New York (est. $50,000-75,000)
The painting by Andre Braslier is a large format oil on canvas titled Cavaliers Sous les Branches a Fere en Tardenoise. It depicts horses and riders, a favored subject for the artist (est. $40,000-$60,000)
The sale will also feature several top-quality New York City paintings, led by a beautiful street scene by Birge Harrison, titled Bryant Park at Evening, New York. Harrison, a noted American Tonalist, captured the mood of a quiet evening in Bryant Park (est. $60,000-80,000)
Another featured lot is an early view of Winter, Washington Square by Guy Carleton Wiggins (est. $50,000-75,000)
There are 24 paintings of New York City in the sale, a trove for collectors of the genre, including works by Ken Keeley, Lee Lash, Edmund Greacen, Johann Berthelsen and Bruce Braithwaite.
Headlining the Hudson River School offerings is a large-format landscape titled Lake Mohonk by Daniel Huntington (est. $30,000-50,000)
There are several French-School works in the sale, led by an important Raoul Dufy work on paper titled Nature More au Jardin (est. $30,000-50,000)
Regionalist art will be featured in the sale with large-format paintings by Dale Nichols and Daniel Celentano. The Nichols, Mid-Nation Winter, 1967, dates from a desirable period in the artist's career and is an impressive 30 x 40 inch canvas (est. $50,000-75,000)
The Celentano painting depicts Long Island Potato Farmers (est. $20,000-30,000)
American watercolors will include Grouse Hunter in a Landscape by Ogden M. Pleissner, in remarkable condition (est. $25,000-35,000);
Leading figurative works will include J.G. Brown's adorable Shoeshine Boy estimated at $8,000-12,000;
Previews will be held daily, starting Monday, April 24th, and continuing through Thursday, May 3rd (closed April 30th). Preview hours are 11-6 Eastern time, except on Saturday, April 29th, when the preview will end at 3 pm. There will also be a preview on Thursday, May 4th, the date of sale, from noon until 5:30 pm. The auction will start promptly at 6 pm. Live, internet, phone and absentee bidding will all be permitted.
Shannon's produces an extensive 180-page, color catalog, which is available for sale on their website (shannons.com)
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions.
Shannon's will be holding an online-only fine art auction in June. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, send an e-mail to info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, May 4th auction, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.
