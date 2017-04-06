News By Tag
Richard Scott Receives FocalPoint Business Coaching's 2017 Coaching Practice of the Year Award
"Rich continues to find new ways to take his practice to the next level and he shares it all We are so fortunate to have him on our team" says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
Rich is a leading FocalPoint Certified Business Coach, international trainer and presenter. He is the founder of Clarity Business Strategies Inc. and the 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011 global winner for FocalPoint's "Coaching Practice of the Year". He is the 2012 finalist and 2011 global winner for the "Brian Tracy Award for Sales Excellence" and is the 2012 and 2010 global winner of the "Campbell Fraser Coaching Excellence Award" for top client satisfaction.
"Winning "Practice of the Year" is a huge honour," says Rich. "It's an award that means a lot; it is a reflection of the success of our clients. We don't exist without clients to serve and that's really the best part of what we do. We started our coaching practice 9 years ago. We run the practice in pursuit of our dreams and goals. Goals that absolutely excite us...everyday. The most wonderful part is those dreams now include the clients we serve and the colleagues we get to work with. Their goals and their friendships are a huge part of our motivation and our success."
Rich is an accomplished entrepreneur and an experienced sales and marketing professional. He has the ability to analyze the challenges and opportunities within organizations, and then work with clients to develop and execute plans that immediately start to produce meaningful changes and results.
"Business can sometime leave an owner stressed and jaded with few people who can relate to the experiences and even fewer still who can help improve things," says Rich. "By far the most rewarding part for me is when clients set ambitious goals (goals larger than they have set for years) and we develop plans to accomplish them. Then on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis we steadily move towards them. The feeling when they accomplish them is fantastic. Whether it's taking 3 weeks off in Florida with absolutely no interruptions from the office, or it's buying their own commercial building for the business so they have a place that is truly their own, those are among my favorite parts of being a Business Coach."
To find out more about what Business Coaching can do for you, visit Richard Scotts', https://claritygrowth.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com
Contact
Gurjeet Phungura
Nicole Lougheed
***@focalpointcoaching.com
