Style & Beauty Maven, Keyshia Love, Introduces Envy Labels Boutique & Envy Wigs!

 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In order to be a BOSS you have to look and feel like a BOSS. You've got to claim it! Strut your stuff, bat those lashes, and flip your hair flawlessly and effortlessly. And the best way to do that is in Envy Labels"where envy and the envious meet."

Envy Labels is founded by Jacksonville, Florida's very own style and beauty maven, Keyshia Love. Envy Labels is a conglomerate of all things glam—offering the hottest fashion trends at the fraction of the cost, leaving the everyday girl boss laced from head to toe, literally. In addition to stylish apparel, Envy Labels also offers Envy Wigs & More, a variety of statement pieces for any occasion such as custom full lace wig units and 100% Mink Lashes. Every woman knows you can dress up any look with a good custom wig installation ("what closure?") and eyelashes to define the eye. With Envy Labels and Envy Wigs, you can go from the workplace to dinner with "Bae" in one click--Envy Labels is versatile, sexy, bold and BOSSY.

Keyshia Love is teaching us a thing or two about being a modern day millennial and securing the bag. She's playing a game of expansion, and she's most definitely ready to win. Aside from Envy Labels, Keyshia is also the owner of Infinity Home Care, a residential agency based in Jacksonville that serves the elderly with compassion, that provides a nurturing and caring experience. Keyshia shows that not only is fashion a statement, but service is the most fashionable statement of them all. While juggling her businesses, and maintaining her beauty and modeling career, she's a mother and wife first.

With a relentless hustle and drive, Keyshia Love is a millennial on the rise, and is a living testament that with dedication and perseverance success will prevail. One valuable lesson any Girl Boss can learn is, "It's okay to be "Bad and Bougie" in your Envy Labels, but be sure to secure the bag. Gentlemen, get you a girl that can do it all.

About Keyshia Love
Keyshia Love is a style & beauty maven, model, entrepreneur extraordinaire, and a loving wife. She is the owner and CEO of Envy Labels, a trendy online boutique of eclectic stylish wears with a touch of sass. Founded in 2017, Envy Labels is a conglomerate of all things glam—offering the hottest trends at the fraction of the cost, along with a variety of luscious custom wigs in bold and exotic colors, and 100% mink lashes. Envy Labels embodies the essence of a powerful woman who is sexy, strong, bold, brave, and unapologetic; and not afraid to boss up by any means necessary. The brainchild of Jacksonville based serial entrepreneur, Keyshia Love, is the true embodiment of her brand. Growing up in Jacksonville, she is more than ready to show her hometown her growth and her business on another level. Expansion is the name of the game, and Keyshia is more than ready to play it. As an unapologetic boss and owner of several businesses—such as Infinity Home Care, a residential service agency that serves the elderly with compassion, and now Envy Labels, Keyshia shows that not only is fashion a statement, but service is the most fashionable statement of them all. Keyshia is a living testimony that with faith, hard work and perseverance all things are possible. With an innate eye for all things beautiful, this visionary is equipped with an arsenal of style, and the fearless resilience of a true entrepreneur. Hailed as one of the most stylish women in Duval County, Keyshia Love is a millennial on the rise to definitely keep on your radar.

For more information about Envy Labels visit www.envy-labels.com and Envy Wigs visit: www.envywigs.bigcartel.com.Follow Envy Labels and Keyshia Love on Instagram @envy_labels, @keysh_bankz, and @envy_lash_.

For media interviews, features or profiling on Keyshia Love of Envy Labels, please contact: Eboyne' Jackson of Divine Influence PR via email at eboyne@divineinfluencepr.net or call 917.408.3347 (tel:%28917%29%20408-3347)

