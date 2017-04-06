News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Channon Receives FocalPoint Business Coaching's 2017 Area Representative of the Year Award
"I am part of a growing and great team of Area Representatives who are collectively working together to achieve more for our Franchise Owners and continue to build the strength of our brand. Winning the award means that I helped make a difference for FocalPoint in 2016 and that is important to me."
John Channon is an expert in leading businesses to create a vision, a plan, then coaching and training for effective execution. This enables businesses to achieve their personal and business goals at a higher level and faster than they could imagine.
"John's commitment to his Minnesota team and FocalPoint Business Coaching as an organization is evident every day. He exemplifies all the qualities of a top-notch area representative,"
"The feedback that I receive from my clients as we make progress towards achieving their professional and personal goals reinforces my decision to become a FocalPoint Business Coach," says John, http://www.johnchannon.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com.
Contact
Gurjeet Phungura
***@focalpointcoaching.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse