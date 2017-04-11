 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Top Attorney Donna Greenspan Solomon named Chair of Florida Bar's Business Litigation Committee

 
 
donna solomon
donna solomon
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Donna Greenspan Solomon, principal of Solomon Appeals, Mediation & Arbitration, has been appointed Chair of The Florida Bar's Business Litigation Certification Committee, effective July 1, 2017.  Solomon previously served as the Committee's Vice Chair for the 2016-2017 term.

The Business Litigation Certification Committee evaluates candidates for board certification and recertification by The Florida Bar as business litigation specialists.  The Committee also writes, administers and grades the written qualifying examination.  The Committee consists of nine members appointed by the president of The Florida Bar.

Board certification is the highest level of evaluation by The Florida Bar of competency and experience within an area of law.  Business litigators seeking certification must meet stringent standards, including substantial involvement in contested business litigation matters; approved continuing legal education; peer review; judicial recommendations; and successful completion of the written exam.  A certified business litigator must be recertified every five years to maintain certification.

Solomon handles business-related litigation, appeals, mediation and arbitration.  She is one of only three attorneys certified by The Florida Bar as both Business Litigation Specialist and Appellate Expert.  She is a Member of the AAA's Roster of Arbitrators (Commercial Panel), and a Supreme Court Qualified and FINRA-Approved Arbitrator.  She is also a Certified Circuit, Appellate, and Family Mediator.  Solomon also serves on the Supreme Court of Florida Committee on Standard Jury Instructions Contracts and Business Cases.

Solomon is named as a Florida "Super Lawyer." She is AV Preeminent-rated by Martindale Hubbell and has an AVVO Rating of 10 out of 10.  After graduating first in her class from law school, Solomon clerked at the Fourth District Court of Appeal for the Honorable Barbara J. Pariente.  Following her clerkship, Solomon was with a national law firm for twelve years.  She opened her own firm in 2011.

To learn more about Donna Greenspan Solomon, contact her at Donna@SolomonAppeals, call 561-910-0054, or visit http://solomonappeals.com

