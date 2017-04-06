Colonial Courtyard at Bedford resident celebrates 105th birthday

Verna Malony was born five days before RMS Titanic sank in 1912

Verna Malony and her friend Terah Engle

-- Colonial Courtyard at Bedford celebrated a birthday with a party 105 years in the making.Verna Malony turned 105 years old on Monday, April 10 and was treated to a special party at the senior living community at 220 Donahue Manor Road."We spotlighted Verna in our community newsletter three years ago when she turned 102, and amazingly, not much has changed for this young lady," said Nanette Bankes, Activities Coordinator at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford. "She is a joy to spend time with and she has such a great personality. How many people get to celebrate 105 years young? Verna is quite a special person."In honor of her birthday, Malony was presented with a handmade poster-sized card signed by residents and staff members at Colonial Courtyard at Bedford. She received a balloon bouquet and a gift bag filled with her favorite candies, Junior Mints and Werther's Original."Even at 105, Verna tells me she has a sweet tooth," Bankes said.Malony's friend Terah Engle spent time with her during the birthday celebration.Malony became a resident in October 2013 after encountering some heart-related health issues, Bankes said."She came for a respite stay and ended up making the permanent move a few weeks later," Bankes said. "She previously had lived in Friendship Village since 1988, and she made many friends there whom she continues to remain in touch with since her move to our Courtyard."She was born on April 10, 1912 in Cumberland, Maryland. Put into perspective, her birth was five days before the RMS Titanic infamously sank in the North Atlantic Ocean after striking an iceberg."Verna had one brother, Kenneth, who contributed wonderful memories to her childhood, Bankes said. "Verna can remember going to visit family near Altoona when they didn't have the advantage of Google Maps or GPS. They packed their suitcases, strapped them to the side of the car and took off in a general direction. If it rained there were 'side-curtains' to put on the window openings to help keep you from getting soaked."Malony's father passed away unexpectedly in 1927, while Verna was attending high school. After graduating high school, she got a job, and gave her mother half of her paycheck every week to help out with household expenses, Bankes said."She remembers that you could take $5 to the grocery store and buy a week's worth of food and still have change left," Bankes said. "One of the jobs she held earned her a whopping $7 for a 40-plus-hour week. That works out to about $364 for a whole year's work."Malony held multiple jobs during her 50 years in the workforce. She was a secretary for an attorney when she was 16. Other jobs included positions with a mortgage company, bank, pharmaceutical company, machine shop and the Maryland Bible Society. She retired in 1977 from the American Bible Society.Verna and Tom Malony were married on Valentine's Day in 1958 in Baltimore, Maryland. Tom was a member of Gideon's International, and Verna was an Auxiliary member. Their lives revolved around church, and they both served in many areas.They never had children together, but influenced many young lives just by the example they set. Tom died in 2005.When asked how she has lived so long, Verna Malony says, "it takes good clean living, not too much junk food and as little medicine as is possible."Relatively speaking, Malony participates in many activities at Colonial Courtyard, including exercise routines. She even played her first game of Bingo and won. She enjoys having her nails done, going to church services and listening to the groups of singers that entertain Colonial Courtyard at Bedford residents."It's not home, but I am thankful for the team members who care for everyone here," Malony said.Information: