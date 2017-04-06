News By Tag
PrairieCare Child & Family Fund Awards $80,000 in Grant Funding to Minnesota School Districts
· Belle Plaine Public Schools: $9,428
· Lakeville Area Public Schools: $29,899
· Nevis Public Schools: $9,428
· Rochester Public Schools: $11,412
· South Washington County Public Schools: $13,350
· School District 622: $7,820
This is the first series of grant funding awarded by the PrairieCare Child & Family Fund, and the amount awarded was increased based upon the overall success of fundraising and the quality of the proposals received. The purpose of this non-profit 501(c)(3) is to support mental health innovations in education, services and research. According to Rhoda Michaelynn, the co-chair of the grants committee, "We received so many great proposals from the community, and were inspired to increase funding to impact more students and families." The goal of this grant is to help create sustainable education programs for school staff to better identify and work with kids who may be struggling with poor mental health. Many of the proposals included regular staff education and seminars as well as curriculums that will be implemented into the daily educational routine for kids that promote resiliency and mental wellness.
The awarded districts will be finalizing the development of their programs this spring and will be implemented in the fall for the start of the 2017/2018 school year. "This funding will help six unique school districts provide better mental health support for over 50,000 students", said board member Sandy Nicholson. The school districts selected provide board representation from many social, economic and cultural classes throughout the metro area, southern and greater Minnesota. The PrairieCare Child & Family Fund is developing plans continuing funding similar efforts in the future.
www.prairiecarefund.org
Contact
Bonnie Backer, Fund Coordinator
763-737-4568
***@prairie-
