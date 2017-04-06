 
PrairieCare Child & Family Fund Awards $80,000 in Grant Funding to Minnesota School Districts

 
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The PrairieCare Child & Family Fund, which launched in March of 2016, has awarded over $80,000 in grant funding to six Minnesota school districts to create programs to help educate and support school staff working with kids and families with mental health conditions. The PrairieCare Child & Family Fund received 19 proposals for funding, and selected the following districts based upon the overall impact and sustainability of their proposed programs:

·       Belle Plaine Public Schools: $9,428
·       Lakeville Area Public Schools: $29,899
·       Nevis Public Schools: $9,428
·       Rochester Public Schools: $11,412
·       South Washington County Public Schools: $13,350
·       School District 622: $7,820

This is the first series of grant funding awarded by the PrairieCare Child & Family Fund, and the amount awarded was increased based upon the overall success of fundraising and the quality of the proposals received. The purpose of this non-profit 501(c)(3) is to support mental health innovations in education, services and research. According to Rhoda Michaelynn, the co-chair of the grants committee, "We received so many great proposals from the community, and were inspired to increase funding to impact more students and families." The goal of this grant is to help create sustainable education programs for school staff to better identify and work with kids who may be struggling with poor mental health. Many of the proposals included regular staff education and seminars as well as curriculums that will be implemented into the daily educational routine for kids that promote resiliency and mental wellness.

The awarded districts will be finalizing the development of their programs this spring and will be implemented in the fall for the start of the 2017/2018 school year. "This funding will help six unique school districts provide better mental health support for over 50,000 students", said board member Sandy Nicholson. The school districts selected provide board representation from many social, economic and cultural classes throughout the metro area, southern and greater Minnesota. The PrairieCare Child & Family Fund is developing plans continuing funding similar efforts in the future.

www.prairiecarefund.org

Bonnie Backer, Fund Coordinator
763-737-4568
***@prairie-care.com
