Magnolias of Chambersburg Volunteers Have Important Role at Senior Living Community
'Red Hat Ladies,' Greenwood Assembly of God Church Contributions Epitomize the Spirit of National Volunteer Week
The Red Hat Ladies have volunteered at Magnolias of Chambersburg for nearly a decade, hosting a monthly Bingo Social, complete with prizes and refreshments.
"Everyone looks forward to the Red Hat Ladies' visits," said Melissa Buksa, Activities Coordinator at Magnolias of Chambersburg. "They brighten the lives of the residents and bring smiles to so many faces."
The Greenwood Assembly of God Church, which has been volunteering at Magnolias of Chambersburg for almost six years, meets residents on the second Thursday and final Sunday each month. The group's contributions impact many residents.
"They hold a church service and provide music," Buksa said. "They make a point to visit the residents who are more inclined to remain in their rooms, too. They provide a spiritual lift."
Groups such as the Red Hat Ladies and Greenwood Assembly of God Church epitomize what National Volunteer Month (April) and National Volunteer Week (April 23-29) is all about.
"Our volunteers here at Magnolias are priceless. They have been faithful volunteers for many years, and they are very popular with our residents," Buksa said. "They give so much of themselves, and they continually spread joy and happiness to our residents and staff. We can't thank all of our volunteers enough. It's great to recognize them during National Volunteer Month and National Volunteer Week. But they mean so much to us all year long."
Buksa noted two individuals who volunteer their time at the senior living community. Shirley Koontz holds a weekly Bible Study in Life Stories on Wednesdays. "The residents enjoy singing old-time Bible songs and the devotion she provides," Buksa said.
Jack Wolf also provides a Bible devotion through song twice a month on Sundays for both Life Stories and Life Styles. "He has been volunteering at Magnolias for more than three years," Buksa said.
The groups and individuals will be among those honored during a brunch for volunteers at Magnolias of Chambersburg from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on May 3.
Information:
Media Contact
Melissa Buksa, Activities Coordinator
717.264.6000
***@integracare.com
