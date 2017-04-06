News By Tag
CanadaSound is creating your Ultimate Canadian Soundtrack
"I invite all of you to take part in creating a sound portrait of Canada. Let's celebrate our cultural diversity with pride." The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"CanadaSound is one of the most inspiring musical collaborations I have ever joined! It is with great enthusiasm that I am in the process of creating a song with Canada's favourite sounds and cannot wait to share it with you!" says Florence K, artist.
The most dynamic tracks received from CanadaSound will be made available as a downloadable digital album, with a portion of the proceeds going to MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS.
"Sound, like smell, is a powerful sense that can transport you through time. Music has the power to recall memories, and to evoke emotions, as do our favourite sounds," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "I'm excited to see what our artists create with this uniquely Canadian combination."
Canada's 150th birthday originally sparked the idea for the project, which launches in time to celebrate the country's distinct sounds that have echoed for years.
Neil McOstrich, Chief Storytelling Officer at Cleansheet adds, "When Cleansheet first imagined the idea, our goal for CanadaSound was to create the most inclusive musical collaboration Canada has ever seen. The possibilities of what our people and artists can create together are as big as the nation itself."
On Canada Day, listeners can tune into a special broadcast on CBC Radio with host Grant Lawrence, who will dig into some of the most moving stories behind the sounds that have been shared from across the country. Follow along on social media via CanadaSound's Twitter (https://twitter.com/
-30-
About cleansheet communications:
Cleansheet is a creative communications company that believes in the power of inclusive ideas that bring Canadians together. We have told such stories on behalf of everyone from upstart clients with big ambitions, to established, nation-building companies like Canadian Tire. Founded in 2005, our agency has grown rapidly on the wings of its optimistic beliefs and passion to create work of enduring value. Our "Wheels" commercial for Canadian Tire is proof in point and has been viewed 160 million times in the past 4 weeks. We called our company cleansheet, because people with open minds in the presence of a clean sheet is where the magic happens.
About CBC Music
CBC Music is Canada's free digital music service connecting Canadians with the very best in Canadian and international music across all genres. Easy to navigate and available on your smartphone or tablet, CBC Music gives music fans access to over 60 web radio stations plus content from the most knowledgeable music personalities and programmers from across the country. www.cbcmusic.ca
About CARAS:
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences/l'acadé
About MusiCounts:
MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards, is keeping music alive in schools and communities across Canada by putting musical instruments into the hands of children that need them most. MusiCounts' mission is to ensure that children in Canada have access to music programs through their schools and communities. 2017 will mark the 20th Anniversary of MusiCounts. Since 1997, MusiCounts has grown significantly and by the end of 2017 will have awarded over $10,000,000 through its programs. These funds will have benefitted over 950 schools and community organizations, supported over 350 post-secondary music program graduates and honoured 12 extraordinary music teachers.
About SOCAN:
SOCAN connects more than four million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. Nearly 150,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 130,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and a commitment to lead the global transformation of music rights, with wholly-owned companies Audiam and MediaNet, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music has value and music creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work.
About the Department of Canadian Heritage:
In 2017, Canadians are marking the 150th anniversary of Confederation and you're invited to take part all year long. With activities centred around the themes of youth, diversity and inclusion, indigenous reconciliation and the environment, there are 36 million ways to take part. Celebrate and join in on local and national activities offered across the country. Participate in Canada 150 as a volunteer organizer or participant in your community. Explore Canada's rich history by visiting Canada's national parks and heritage spaces. Don't let this moment pass you by! To learn more visit Canada.ca/150
About ICI MUSIQUE
ICI MUSIQUE airs a predominantly Canadian lineup of music and cultural programming that aims to connect with listeners, to be a musical companion in tune with their daily lives. Dynamic hosts present a variety of musical genres, from classical, jazz and vocal, to world and new music. ICI MUSIQUE is a Radio Channel, a Website and an App.
