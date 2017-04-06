News By Tag
EcoMark Solar adding jobs in Colorado Springs, other Front Range cities
Solar industry is one of fastest growing in the U.S. and Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for solar jobs.
EcoMark recently acquired McDonald Solar and Wind, Inc., a leading solar energy installation company in Colorado Springs. The company retained most of its employees there and is looking to expand its Colorado Springs workforce.
"The solar industry is one of the fastest growing nationwide and Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for solar jobs so the industry has great career potential," says Alex Valdez, EcoMark Solar CEO/President. "A number of schools in Colorado offer certification in various solar jobs and other training information is available from SEIA, the Solar Energy Information Association (seia.org). For current job listings, visit www.ecomarksolar.com/
"The industry is growing because residents are very open to having the 'energy independence' that comes with owning your own solar energy system," Valdez explains.
EcoMark Solar says its approach has been one of a consultant to potential solar buyers. "After our staff determines what kind of system works best for the home owner, we design the system and handle all of the details for the installation,"
EcoMark offers systems free of third party interference and encumbrance so if the consumer decides to sell their home, no lease transfer is needed. "The real estate industry is finding that purchased solar systems add value to a home for sale but a leased system may be detrimental because buyers may not want to take on a long-term lease," Valdez adds.
"Today's solar systems qualify for a 30 percent Federal tax credit that the customer captures and can use as they choose," he explains. "We offer financing if needed and a 25-year manufacturer's warranty that covers all major components. We want to help more people in more communities become energy independent and educate them about how solar can be instrumental in that goal."
About EcoMark Solar
Based in Denver, EcoMark Solar was founded in 2010 and works with homeowners all along the Front Range, from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins. The company offers design, installation and financing for solar energy systems. For more information, visit www.ecomarksolar.com or call 720-432-6411 or 855-4ECO-411 (855-432-6411)
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
