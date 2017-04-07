News By Tag
Candace Glenn Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn, spoke highly of Ms. Glenn by stating, "I'm glad Ms. Glenn has decided to become a part of the Swapnil Sharma Team as a buyer's agent. She is very knowledgeable and personable. I'm positively certain Ms. Glenn will do very well as an agent here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from Oklahoma, Ms. Glenn moved to Texas after a two year stay in Colorado. She is a mother of two and enjoys reading, playing board games and spending quality time with family and friends.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Candace Glenn can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3505 or via email at Candace.Glenn@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
