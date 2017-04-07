Candace Glenn Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
Industry News





Candace Glenn Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates introduces new associate, Candace Glenn, who will be a buyer's agent for the Swapnil Sharma Team in the Flower Mound office. Prior to getting her license, Ms. Glenn worked in property management and was an assistant to Swapnil. That's when Ms. Glenn fell in love with real estate and decided to get her real estate license and become an agent.  "I have developed a passion for the real estate business and excelled in paying attention to detail, ability to juggle multiple tasks and deadlines and most importantly, be client focused," said Ms. Glenn.

Manager of the Flower Mound office, Steve Allcorn, spoke highly of Ms. Glenn by stating, "I'm glad Ms. Glenn has decided to become a part of the Swapnil Sharma Team as a buyer's agent. She is very knowledgeable and personable.  I'm positively certain Ms. Glenn will do very well as an agent here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from Oklahoma, Ms. Glenn moved to Texas after a two year stay in Colorado. She is a mother of two and enjoys reading, playing board games and spending quality time with family and friends.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Candace Glenn can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3505 or via email at Candace.Glenn@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

