News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
American Safety Movers signs with Bekins Van Lines
The five-location moving service joins the fourth largest relocation company in the United States
Owner Patrick Coleman and his wife Melanie are fifth generation movers. The Coleman family business history traces back to Patrick's great grandfather who founded Merchants Transfer in Hutchinson, Kan. in 1914, and Coleman Safety Movers in the 1960s.
When American Safety Movers was established in 2003, the two Florida offices were part of the Bekins agency network. After representing another van line for several years, the Coleman's once again decided to affiliate with Bekins.
"We are excited American Safety Movers has rejoined the Bekins family," said A.J. Schneider, Executive Vice President of Wheaton | Bekins. "We look forward to working with their team for years to come."
American Safety Movers offers a combined 130,000 sq. ft. of military-qualified warehouse space in its five locations. American Safety Movers offices are located at:
· 216 Druid St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32254 | 904.353.4848
· 711 Mulberry Ave., Panama City, Fla. 32401 | 850.872.2121
· 335 Joe Frazier Rd., Beaufort, S.C. 29906 | 843.846.2521
· 1150 10th Ave., Columbus, Ga. 31901 | 706.324.5636
· 3314 Jordan Lane, Huntsville, Ala. 35806 | 256.851.84080
American Safety Movers can be found online at www.amsamovers.net.
About Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid
Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Wheaton Van Lines owns three household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Clark & Reid. The van line is the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military is also one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 340 Wheaton, Bekins and Clark & Reid agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.wheatonworldwide.com, www.bekins.com, orwww.clarkreid.com.
Contact
Bekins Van Line/ Nicole Munoz
***@wvlcorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse