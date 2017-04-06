News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Barrier Coating Combats Water & Contamination - Parex Paraguard
PAREX has launched a new surface treatment which provides a highly protective "lotus leaf effect" breathable, weather-resistant coating to protect against water, mould, mildew, and other forms of environmental staining.
Rain water falling on treated surfaces forms globules and then rolls off without penetrating the substrate, effectively "washing off" any other pollutants. Once Paraguard is applied, treated surfaces can be cleaned without affecting the performance of the coating.
Paraguard does not change the surface appearance, is non-film forming and is both UV and weather resistant. A clear liquid, it can be simply applied by brush, roller or airless spray gun.
Its qualities enable buildings to breathe while preventing rain or water penetration, yet allowing any moisture within the fabric of a building to migrate to the exterior.
The coating is suitable for both horizontal and vertical applications on new construction, retrofit and refurbished surfaces. It is ideal for protecting any external surface, particularly facades in coastal areas, highly exposed locations or where the wind-driven rain index ratings are "Severe" or "Very Severe".
Paraguard is available in 4.5 or 22.7 litre containers or 1,000 litre intermediate bulk containers (IBC's).
Link to the new Paraguard video via the Parex home page – http://www.parex.co.uk
-ends-
Reader enquiries to: Martin Blackburn tel: 01257 224900 email:
Editorial enquiries to Jeff Hanson, Pennine Public Relations, tel: 01282 777506 email:jeff.hanson1@
Contact
Paul Hughes
***@parex.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse